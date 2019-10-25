I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Friday Before Dolphins-Steelers

I Said It

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Friday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“I think he’s really kind of come on the last few weeks. Hopefully he can keep going at that kind of clip.”

— Wide receiver DeVante Parker has a three-game touchdown streak and he keeps delivering when his number is called. So it would be natural for his confidence level to be very high right now, though Flores says confidence never has been an issue for Parker.

"I would say he’s been stabilizing. Really across the board, receivers, backs, offensive line. He has a presence and a poise about himself that we need right now.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick brings a lot of experience at the quarterback position, along with an infectious personality. Flores says Fitzpatrick’s intangibles are an important part of what he brings to the Dolphins.

“Good young player. He's getting a lot of reps. He's a kid who comes in here every day, listens, works to get better.”

— Linebacker Sam Eguavoen proved himself an intriguing prospect from the time he joined the Dolphins out of the Canadian Football League in the offseason. Flores sees in Eguavoen a talented athlete and a developing player who’ll only get better the more he learns and masters the nuances of the game.

“You see steady improvement week to week. He's moving in the right direction. We know what kind of player Albert has been in the past.”

— Wide receiver Albert Wilson has been working diligently all season to get back to the level he was playing before his October 2018 injury, though he had to deal with an injury setback early this season. Wilson appears on his way to becoming a consistent factor in the passing game.

Advertising