Monday, Nov 25, 2019 03:20 PM

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday After Dolphins-Browns

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media Monday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“He’s tough. He probably has a little bit more speed than people give him credit for.”

— Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick again was effective with his scrambling against the Browns, rushing for a team-high 45 yards on five carries, including his 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Flores explained that in addition to have some mobility, Fitzpatrick also has a good feel for knowing when it’s the right time to get out of the pocket and try to gain yards on the ground.

“It’s good for all those guys to get out there and get some snaps, get their first plays as Dolphins under their belts.”

— Three defensive players played their first regular season game for the Dolphins on Sunday, and Flores was glad for the experience the three of them got. The three were defensive tackle Gerald Willis, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and safety Adrian Colbert, and Flores said he saw good things from all three, along with things that need to be corrected.

“(I) wanted to give those guys an opportunity. They practiced well last week and I think it showed up in the game.”

— Tackle Julién Davenport and guard Shaq Calhoun both were in the starting lineup against Cleveland, albeit under different circumstances. Davenport made his second consecutive start since being activated off IR and Flores said he showed clear improvement from his performance against Buffalo the previous Sunday. As for Calhoun, the rookie was back in the starting lineup for the first time since the Monday night game at Pittsburgh.

“Josh has improved on a weekly basis. We’re seeing some growth, some development. If we feel like he gives us a good opportunity to win, then we’ll stick him in there.”

— Quarterback Josh Rosen continues to make steady progress at practice, though as Flores pointed it’s not something the media can see. Flores, however, said he would continue to field a lineup with the players he feels gives the team its best chance to win every week, and for the time being that happens to be Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

Advertising