Ryan Fitzpatrick Relishes Reaching 200-Touchdown Milestone

Fitzpatrick joined some elite company with that touchdown pass to Hurns, his second of the game after an 11-yard hook-up with tight end Mike Gesicki in the third quarter.

He became the 44th quarterback in NFL history to reach 200 touchdown passes. He is now one of only 11 active players to reach 200, along with Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco.

Fitzpatrick is one of three quarterbacks on the complete list to have played with the Dolphins, along with (of course) Dan Marino and Jay Cutler, who threw 19 of his 227 career touchdown passes for the Dolphins in his final NFL season in 2017.

Gesicki became the 58th receiver to catch a touchdown pass from Fitzpatrick during an NFL regular season game.

That one was a memorable moment as well for Gesicki, as it represented his first NFL touchdown.