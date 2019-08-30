I Said It: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen Discuss QB Decision

“We’re teammates, we’re Dolphins, and I’m rooting for him. A rising tide rises all ships. Our quarterback room has a lot of good talent and it’s making me better as well.”

— Quarterback Josh Rosen naturally was disappointed in not being the starter for the regular season opener, but he said all the right things after the preseason game at New Orleans. His focus at this point will continue to be on making himself as good a quarterback as possible, while at the same time remaining a good teammate and supportive of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“We spend a lot of time together. We try to build that chemistry, even with the safeties and everything. We’re all working together and they’re the guys I want to go to war with.”