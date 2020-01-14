Jimmy Johnson Heading To The Hall Of Fame

Johnson’s NFL coaching career included five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, with whom he won two Super Bowl titles, and four years with the Dolphins.

In those four seasons in Miami, the Dolphins went to the playoffs three times and won two postseason games, defeating the Buffalo Bills in the 1998 season and the Seattle Seahawks the following year.

Johnson’s record of 36-28 (.563) is third-best in terms of winning percentage among the Dolphins’ 13 head coaches, behind only Shula’s .659 and the .575 posted by Johnson’s successor, Dave Wannstedt.

Johnson also was instrumental in putting together one of the top defenses in the NFL, with the draft selections of Zach Thomas in 1996, Sam Madison and Jason Taylor in 1997 and Patrick Surtain in 1998.