Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins (3-0) are heading into Week 4 after a historic performance at home against the Denver Broncos (70-20).
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 23-of-26 passes – including completing his first 17 attempts of the game – for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a busy game with nine receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown.
Tagovailoa's efforts through the first three games earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Month, the first Dolphin to earn the honor since October 1993 (Scott Mitchell).
The Dolphins' run game was unprecedented last week with rookie running back De'Von Achane leading the charge with 203 yards and two touchdowns on 18 attempts for an average of 11.3 yards per carry. Achane also got involved in the passing game where he had four receptions for 30 yards and two touchdowns. Achane finished the game with 233 total yards and four touchdowns, earning him AFC Offensive Player of the Week and Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors.
Raheem Mostert also found the endzone four times, three on the ground and one through the air for 142 total yards and four touchdowns.
Defensively, the Dolphins forced multiple turnovers and limited the Broncos offense. Safety Jevon Holland forced three fumbles, two of which were recovered by the Dolphins and set up more scoring opportunities. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah recorded the only sack of the game and came away with an interception off a deflection from defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand.
The Dolphins limited the Broncos to 69 yards on the ground, forcing them to throw the ball after the score gap continued to widen.
The Dolphins became the fourth team in NFL history to score 70 points or more in a game, including postseason. The other three teams include the 1940 Bears (73), 1966 Washington (72), and the 1950 Rams (70).
The Buffalo Bills (2-1) are coming off a big win against the Washington Commanders. The Bills took over the game early and never looked back. The Bills scored 37 unanswered points until the Commanders finally broke the streak in the final minutes of the game off a 51-yard Joey Slye field goal.
The Bills defense led the charge, forcing quarterback Sam Howell to make mistakes and throw four interceptions. One of those was returned for a touchdown by defensive end AJ Epenesa. The Bills defense sacked Howell nine times and took advantage of opportunities, leading the Bills to a 37-3 win.
This week will be an AFC East matchup between two of the most talented teams in the league. Both clubs are coming off games they won by large margins. Through the first three weeks of the season, the Dolphins have averaged 10.6 yards per attempt through the air and 6.1 yards per carry, with a total of 17 touchdowns. While the Bills average 6.6 yards per attempt and 5.0 yards per carry with 10 total touchdowns (the next closest to the Dolphins).
The last time the Dolphins and Bills squared off was in Buffalo during last year's AFC Wild Card, where the Bills picked up the win (34-31).
The Dolphins are 2-0 on the road this season with wins in Los Angeles and New England, and head into Buffalo against a tough divisional opponent.
Make sure to check out the Injury Report and see the status of the players ahead of gametime and check back 90 minutes before kickoff for the inactives. Also, remember to test your knowledge in this week's Dolphins Trivia.
