Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Countdown to Kickoff

The Buffalo Bills (2-1) are coming off a big win against the Washington Commanders. The Bills took over the game early and never looked back. The Bills scored 37 unanswered points until the Commanders finally broke the streak in the final minutes of the game off a 51-yard Joey Slye field goal.

The Bills defense led the charge, forcing quarterback Sam Howell to make mistakes and throw four interceptions. One of those was returned for a touchdown by defensive end AJ Epenesa. The Bills defense sacked Howell nine times and took advantage of opportunities, leading the Bills to a 37-3 win.

This week will be an AFC East matchup between two of the most talented teams in the league. Both clubs are coming off games they won by large margins. Through the first three weeks of the season, the Dolphins have averaged 10.6 yards per attempt through the air and 6.1 yards per carry, with a total of 17 touchdowns. While the Bills average 6.6 yards per attempt and 5.0 yards per carry with 10 total touchdowns (the next closest to the Dolphins).

The last time the Dolphins and Bills squared off was in Buffalo during last year's AFC Wild Card, where the Bills picked up the win (34-31).