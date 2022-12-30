Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots | Countdown to Kickoff

It's a big week for the Dolphins, who have the potential to secure their first playoff berth since 2016. Miami can do that with a win at New England paired with a N.Y. Jets loss or tie at Seattle. The Dolphins will also have clinching scenarios in Week 18 if they do not secure their spot this weekend.

The Dolphins will seek their fifth straight win over the Patriots on Sunday, marking the first time the team has accomplished the five-game feat since 1999-2001. A victory would also give Miami back-to-back season sweeps over the Patriots.

In 15 games this year, the Dolphins are averaging 95.9 rushing yards and 274.9 net passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill (1,632) and Jaylen Waddle (1,260) have combined for 2,892 receiving yards. This season, Hill became the franchise's single-season receiving yardage record holder while Waddle became the first player in franchise history to start his career with back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons.

Miami running back Raheem Mostert leads the Dolphins with 791 rushing yards.

On defense, linebackers Elandon Roberts (91) and Jerome Baker (92) have combined for 185 total tackles this season. Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 86 tackles and 2.5 sacks, leading the league in tackles among NFL defensive linemen.