Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots | Countdown to Kickoff

Dec 30, 2022 at 05:17 PM
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

The Miami Dolphins will kick off 2023 with a New Year's Day matchup at the New England Patriots. The 16th game of the season will be held on Sunday, January 1, 2023 against the New England Patriots. Read up on the latest team news and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

It's a big week for the Dolphins, who have the potential to secure their first playoff berth since 2016. Miami can do that with a win at New England paired with a N.Y. Jets loss or tie at Seattle. The Dolphins will also have clinching scenarios in Week 18 if they do not secure their spot this weekend.

The Dolphins will seek their fifth straight win over the Patriots on Sunday, marking the first time the team has accomplished the five-game feat since 1999-2001. A victory would also give Miami back-to-back season sweeps over the Patriots.

In 15 games this year, the Dolphins are averaging 95.9 rushing yards and 274.9 net passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill (1,632) and Jaylen Waddle (1,260) have combined for 2,892 receiving yards. This season, Hill became the franchise's single-season receiving yardage record holder while Waddle became the first player in franchise history to start his career with back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons.

Miami running back Raheem Mostert leads the Dolphins with 791 rushing yards.

On defense, linebackers Elandon Roberts (91) and Jerome Baker (92) have combined for 185 total tackles this season. Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 86 tackles and 2.5 sacks, leading the league in tackles among NFL defensive linemen.

Check out this week's practice photos below.

PHOTOS: 2022 Miami Dolphins Practice - December 28

Take a look at photos from the Miami Dolphins practice on December 28, 2022.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
1 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
2 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
3 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (18) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
4 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
5 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tackle Kion Smith (76) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
6 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins guard/tackle Robert Hunt (68) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
7 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
8 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins guard/tackle Robert Hunt (68) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
9 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Cameron Goode (53) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
10 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive back Keion Crossen (27) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
11 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
xx during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
12 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) safety Jevon Holland (8) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
13 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (18) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
14 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
15 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
16 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
17 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
18 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
19 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
20 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Calvin Jackson (87) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
21 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
22 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
23 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
24 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
25 / 25
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins (8-7) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

New England Patriots (7-8) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

The game will kick off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST at Gillette Stadium on CBS. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.

As we get closer to kickoff, be sure to listen to Drive Timewith Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.

Tune in this Sunday and view the Game Center for the latest game coverage.

Advertising