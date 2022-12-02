Presented by

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers | Countdown to Kickoff

Dec 02, 2022 at 05:30 PM
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

The Dolphins are back on the road this week. The 12th game of the season is on Sunday, December 4, 2022 against the San Francisco 49ers. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

The Dolphins are looking for another win after defeating the Texans last Sunday.

If the Dolphins win, the team would be 9-3 and would extend their winning streak to six games going into Week 14. It would also be their third win on the road. A victory would give Miami their fourth six-game winning streak in 30 seasons and would be the team's best 12-game start since 2001.

In 11 games this year, the team is averaging 94.8 rushing yards and 291.9 passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined have 2,196 receiving yards. They both are still ranked in the top five in receiving yards (Hill is 1st with 1,233 and Waddle is 5th with 963).

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 2,564 passing yards. He also is the highest rated quarterback in Dolphins history and leads the NFL in that statistic this year (115.7). Running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 543 rushing yards. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is second with 209 rushing yards since joining the team in November. He has scored a touchdown in each of the last three games. The Dolphins offense is currently ranked third in the NFL.

On defense, Linebacker Elandon Roberts has 71 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Linebacker Jerome Baker has 61 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Safety Jevon Holland has 57 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 54 tackles and 1.5 sacks, which is tied for second in tackles among NFL defensive linemen. Cornerback Xavien Howard continues to lead in the NFL with the most interceptions (27) since he entered the league in 2016. In last week's game against Houston, he returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Check out the practice photos below this week.

PHOTOS: 2022 Miami Dolphins Practice - November 30

Check out photos from practice on November 30, 2022.

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) defensive back Keion Crossen (27) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
1 / 26

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) defensive back Keion Crossen (27) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
2 / 26

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner (80) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
3 / 26

Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner (80) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) outside linebacker Cameron Goode (53) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
4 / 26

Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) outside linebacker Cameron Goode (53) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins offensvie lineman James Empey (62) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
5 / 26

Miami Dolphins offensvie lineman James Empey (62) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Freddie Swain (83) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
6 / 26

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Freddie Swain (83) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
7 / 26

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Raheem Mostert (31) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
8 / 26

Miami Dolphins runningback Raheem Mostert (31) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (85) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
9 / 26

Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (85) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
10 / 26

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
11 / 26

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel, during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
12 / 26

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel, during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
13 / 26

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
14 / 26

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins guard Robert Jones (65) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
15 / 26

Miami Dolphins guard Robert Jones (65) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
16 / 26

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
17 / 26

Miami Dolphins runningback Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins guard/tackle Robert Hunt (68) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
18 / 26

Miami Dolphins guard/tackle Robert Hunt (68) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) cornerback Kader Kohou (28) defensive back Keion Crossen (27) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
19 / 26

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) cornerback Kader Kohou (28) defensive back Keion Crossen (27) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
20 / 26

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
21 / 26

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Players during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
22 / 26

Players during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) cornerback Kader Kohou (28) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
23 / 26

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) cornerback Kader Kohou (28) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
24 / 26

Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (45) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
25 / 26

Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (45) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
26 / 26

Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Nov 30th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins (8-3) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

San Francisco 49ers (7-4) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX at Levi's Stadium. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.

As we get closer to kickoff, be sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.

Tune in this Sunday and view the Game Center for the latest coverage. Remember to vote for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

