Presented by

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants: Countdown to Kickoff

Oct 06, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Leach_Hunter
Hunter Leach

Digital Content Producer

The Miami Dolphins take their 3-1 record into Week 5 coming off a loss to AFC East division rival Buffalo Bills (48-20).

Despite the loss last week in Buffalo, running back De’Von Achane had another impressive performance. Achane recorded 101 yards on the ground (12.6 avg.) with two touchdowns. Achane became the fourth player in NFL history with six touchdowns throughout his first three career games. The others include Kareem Hunt (2017), Billy Sims (1980) and Dutch Sternaman (1920).

The New York Giants (1-3) are coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

From start to finish, the Seahawks controlled the game, as they opened the scoring in the final seconds of the first quarter off a six-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Geno Smith to wide receiver DK Metcalf.

The Giants answered with a 55-yard field goal by Graham Gano, resulting in the only points of the game for New York. From there, the Seahawks defense put pressure on quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones was sacked 11 times with seven different Seahawk defenders recording a sack. Four of them had two. The constant pressure also forced two interceptions, one of which was a 97-yard touchdown return by rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

The contest eventually ended with a 24-3 Seahawks victory.

The Dolphins are looking to bounce back from last week's loss as they head back home to Hard Rock Stadium. Through Week 4, the Dolphins lead the league with 20 total touchdowns (10 passing, 10 rushing), while the Giants have tallied five total touchdowns so far this season.

Jones likes to use his athleticism to scramble and run for big gains. He is currently second among quarterbacks with 173 rushing yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry on his 34 attempts. The only quarterback with more is Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with 220.

The last time these two teams met was back in 2021 in Miami, where the Dolphins came away with a 20-9 win.

Make sure to check out the Injury Report. Check out Miami Dolphins social media platforms 90 minutes before kickoff for the game day inactives. Also, remember to test your knowledge in this week's Dolphins Trivia.

Watch the game live Sunday, October 8 at 1 PM on FOX, listen on the Dolphins Radio Network and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Countdown to Kickoff

Following their historic performance, the Dolphins are heading into Week 4 and going up to Buffalo to face off against the Bills in a AFC East divisional showdown. 
news

Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins: Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are heading into Week 3 after a divisional win on Sunday Night Football against the Patriots. This week features the Dolphins hosting the Denver Broncos for their home opener.
news

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: Countdown to Kickoff

This week will feature a Sunday Night Football battle between two AFC East division rivals. The Dolphins coming off an impressive Week 1 performance on the road head into Foxborough to battle the Patriots.
news

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers: Countdown to Kickoff

The 2023 season is officially here. The Miami Dolphins are heading into the season coming off a 9-8 season that ended with a playoff appearance. With new additions during free agency and the draft, the Dolphins look to build off last year's success.
news

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are finishing out the regular season at Hard Rock Stadium. The 17th and final game of the season is on Sunday, January 8, 2023 against the New York Jets. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.
news

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots | Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins kick off 2023 with a New Year's Day matchup at the New England Patriots. Read up on the latest team news and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.
news

Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are returning to Hard Rock Stadium for the holidays after being on the road for the past three weeks. The 15th game of the season is on Sunday, December 25, 2022 against the Green Bay Packers. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.
news

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins play Saturday Night Football on the road this week. Read up on the latest team news and learn about the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills, presented by Smirnoff.
news

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are playing Sunday Night Football on the road this week. The 13th game of the season is on Sunday, December 11, 2022 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.
news

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are back on the road this week. The 12th game of the season is on Sunday, December 4, 2022 against the San Francisco 49ers. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.
news

Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are back at Hard Rock Stadium after a bye week. The 11th game of the season against the Houston Texans is on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.
Advertising