Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants: Countdown to Kickoff

From start to finish, the Seahawks controlled the game, as they opened the scoring in the final seconds of the first quarter off a six-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Geno Smith to wide receiver DK Metcalf.

The Giants answered with a 55-yard field goal by Graham Gano, resulting in the only points of the game for New York. From there, the Seahawks defense put pressure on quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones was sacked 11 times with seven different Seahawk defenders recording a sack. Four of them had two. The constant pressure also forced two interceptions, one of which was a 97-yard touchdown return by rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

The contest eventually ended with a 24-3 Seahawks victory.

The Dolphins are looking to bounce back from last week's loss as they head back home to Hard Rock Stadium. Through Week 4, the Dolphins lead the league with 20 total touchdowns (10 passing, 10 rushing), while the Giants have tallied five total touchdowns so far this season.