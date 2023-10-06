Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins take their 3-1 record into Week 5 coming off a loss to AFC East division rival Buffalo Bills (48-20).
Despite the loss last week in Buffalo, running back De’Von Achane had another impressive performance. Achane recorded 101 yards on the ground (12.6 avg.) with two touchdowns. Achane became the fourth player in NFL history with six touchdowns throughout his first three career games. The others include Kareem Hunt (2017), Billy Sims (1980) and Dutch Sternaman (1920).
The New York Giants (1-3) are coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
From start to finish, the Seahawks controlled the game, as they opened the scoring in the final seconds of the first quarter off a six-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Geno Smith to wide receiver DK Metcalf.
The Giants answered with a 55-yard field goal by Graham Gano, resulting in the only points of the game for New York. From there, the Seahawks defense put pressure on quarterback Daniel Jones.
Jones was sacked 11 times with seven different Seahawk defenders recording a sack. Four of them had two. The constant pressure also forced two interceptions, one of which was a 97-yard touchdown return by rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
The contest eventually ended with a 24-3 Seahawks victory.
The Dolphins are looking to bounce back from last week's loss as they head back home to Hard Rock Stadium. Through Week 4, the Dolphins lead the league with 20 total touchdowns (10 passing, 10 rushing), while the Giants have tallied five total touchdowns so far this season.
Jones likes to use his athleticism to scramble and run for big gains. He is currently second among quarterbacks with 173 rushing yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry on his 34 attempts. The only quarterback with more is Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with 220.
The last time these two teams met was back in 2021 in Miami, where the Dolphins came away with a 20-9 win.
Watch the game live Sunday, October 8 at 1 PM on FOX