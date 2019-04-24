Mock Draft Roundup 3.0 | Who Will The Dolphins Select At No. 13?

With the 2019 NFL draft now less than two days away, it was time to do one final trek around the numerous mock drafts online with so many analysts/draftniks making last-minute adjustments to their predictions.

What hasn’t changed since our last Mock Draft Roundup is the wide range of opinions when it comes to the Dolphins’ first-round pick, with a total of 12 prospects getting mentions among the 25 recent mock drafts analyzed.

In the final Mock Draft Roundup, two players were tied for most mentions as the Dolphins’ projected first-round pick with five apiece: Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and Washington State offensive tackle Andre Dillard.

Two other players — defensive lineman Rashan Gary of Michigan and edge defender Montez Sweat of Mississippi State — each got three mentions, and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins got two.

As was the case with the previous Mock Draft Roundup, the expectation is that the Dolphins will focus on the trenches in the first round, with 18 of the projections either offensive linemen, defensive linemen or edge players.

As has been the case with every Mock Draft Roundup we’ve done, not one projection involved a running back, wide receiver, tight end, linebacker, safety or cornerback.

There were two projected trades in this final round of mocks, with both of them having the Dolphins moving down in the first round.