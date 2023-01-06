Presented by

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

Jan 06, 2023 at 05:45 PM
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

The Dolphins are finishing out the regular season at Hard Rock Stadium. The 17th and final game of the season is on Sunday, January 8, 2023 against the New York Jets. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

Countdown_1920x1080 (1)

The Dolphins are looking to end the regular season with a winning season and secure a playoff berth. The easiest way for Miami to do that is with a win on Sunday and with the Patriots losing to the Bills. If the Dolphins win, the team would be 9-8, giving the team its third straight winning season. The last time that happened for Miami was from 2001-03. A victory would make this the seventh straight time the Dolphins have defeated the Jets in Hard Rock Stadium.

In 16 games this year, the team is averaging 95.3 rushing yards and 273.6 passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined have 2,999 receiving yards. The duo only needs one more yard to be the fourth teammates in NFL history to have more than 3,000+ yards in the same season.

Running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 820 rushing yards. The Dolphins offense continues to rank second in the NFL in yards per play (6.24). The scoring offense is currently ranked 10TH in the league averaging 24.1 points per game.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 92 tackles, which leads all NFL defensive linemen. Linebacker Elandon Roberts has 103 tackles along with 4.5 sacks, and linebacker Jerome Baker has 97 tackles and 4.0 sacks. The defense has had a sack in 14 straight games.

PHOTOS: 2023 Miami Dolphins Practice - January 4

View photos from practice on January 4, 2023.

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (74) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
1 / 21

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (74) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
2 / 21

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Salvon Ahmed (26) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
3 / 21

Miami Dolphins runningback Salvon Ahmed (26) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive back Elijah Campbell (22) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
4 / 21

Miami Dolphins defensive back Elijah Campbell (22) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Mike Glennon (16) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
5 / 21

Miami Dolphins quarterback Mike Glennon (16) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe (21) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
6 / 21

Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe (21) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Connor Williams (58) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
7 / 21

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Connor Williams (58) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
8 / 21

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
9 / 21

Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins longsnapper Blake Ferguson (44) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
10 / 21

Miami Dolphins longsnapper Blake Ferguson (44) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tackle Eric Fisher (79) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
11 / 21

Miami Dolphins tackle Eric Fisher (79) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
12 / 21

Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
13 / 21

Miami Dolphins runningback Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Mike Glennon (16) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
14 / 21

Miami Dolphins quarterback Mike Glennon (16) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Generic taped hands holding football during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
15 / 21

Generic taped hands holding football during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins guard Lester Cotton (66) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
16 / 21

Miami Dolphins guard Lester Cotton (66) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins guard Robert Jones (65) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
17 / 21

Miami Dolphins guard Robert Jones (65) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Brandon Shell (71) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
18 / 21

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Brandon Shell (71) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins center/guard Michael Deiter (63) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
19 / 21

Miami Dolphins center/guard Michael Deiter (63) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Nat Moore and Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist Sam Madison during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
20 / 21

Nat Moore and Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist Sam Madison during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins guard/tackle Robert Hunt (68) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
21 / 21

Miami Dolphins guard/tackle Robert Hunt (68) during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins (8-8) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

New York Jets (7-9) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

The game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium on FOX. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.

As we get closer to kickoff, be sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.

Tune in this Sunday and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

