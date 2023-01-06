New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are looking to end the regular season with a winning season and secure a playoff berth. The easiest way for Miami to do that is with a win on Sunday and with the Patriots losing to the Bills. If the Dolphins win, the team would be 9-8, giving the team its third straight winning season. The last time that happened for Miami was from 2001-03. A victory would make this the seventh straight time the Dolphins have defeated the Jets in Hard Rock Stadium.

In 16 games this year, the team is averaging 95.3 rushing yards and 273.6 passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined have 2,999 receiving yards. The duo only needs one more yard to be the fourth teammates in NFL history to have more than 3,000+ yards in the same season.

Running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 820 rushing yards. The Dolphins offense continues to rank second in the NFL in yards per play (6.24). The scoring offense is currently ranked 10TH in the league averaging 24.1 points per game.