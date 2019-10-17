Preston Williams Contributing On Special Teams As Returner

“I thought he did well overall,” Head Coach Brian Flores said. “Obviously ball security is number one on our priority list. We thought he did a good job there. One of them was a fair catch he had there. The ball got away from him a little bit, but he made the catch. He got the ball vertical on the return units. I think that was a phase where we had some missed opportunities over the first four games, but we got some positive yardage last week and hopefully we can continue to do that this week. With Jakeem being down for a game, he went in there and was solid for us.”