The Blitz: Ball Hawks

They Said It

The Dolphins were aggressive addressing the cornerback position this offseason. Signing Byron Jones in free agency and spending a first-round pick on Noah Igbinoghene, Jones is excited about the room's talent.

"It's going to be special but it's going to take work," Jones said. "You really have to bond together as a unit. It's not just about having really good players on the roster. You really have to develop a bond and really develop that level of communication that can really lead us to a different level. We're still developing that but that's a fun challenge going through the year."

Jones was asked about Miami's Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard and what he's seen from him so far.

"As I watch more film with him and of him, I understand more about him and the same thing for him watching me," Jones said. "When he came back (from P.U.P.) towards the end of camp, I think his first couple of days, he got like two or three picks. You can see his play-making ability right away."

Around the Beat

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe detailed the Dolphins hiring practices and the framework for diverse leadership on and off the field.

"This is an organization that is putting their money where their mouth is. They aren't just talking about diversity. They have a plan and strategy in effect. That's a lot more than I can say about most NFL teams."