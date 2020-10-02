The Blitz: Ball Hawks

October 2, 2020
The weekend is almost here and so too is another edition of Dolphins football. On the final Blitz of the week, we get you caught up on the latest injuries, stats you need to know and the must-see quotes from yesterday's media availability ahead of Sunday's battle with Seattle.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Injury Report
Did not practice: quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (illness).
Limited participation: cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles/groin) and safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder).
Full participation: safeties Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) and Brandon Jones (back) and cornerback Xavien Howard (knee).
They Said It
The Dolphins were aggressive addressing the cornerback position this offseason. Signing Byron Jones in free agency and spending a first-round pick on Noah Igbinoghene, Jones is excited about the room's talent.
"It's going to be special but it's going to take work," Jones said. "You really have to bond together as a unit. It's not just about having really good players on the roster. You really have to develop a bond and really develop that level of communication that can really lead us to a different level. We're still developing that but that's a fun challenge going through the year."
Jones was asked about Miami's Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard and what he's seen from him so far.
"As I watch more film with him and of him, I understand more about him and the same thing for him watching me," Jones said. "When he came back (from P.U.P.) towards the end of camp, I think his first couple of days, he got like two or three picks. You can see his play-making ability right away."
Around the Beat
ESPN's Cameron Wolfe detailed the Dolphins hiring practices and the framework for diverse leadership on and off the field.
"This is an organization that is putting their money where their mouth is. They aren't just talking about diversity. They have a plan and strategy in effect. That's a lot more than I can say about most NFL teams."
On this Day in Dolphins History
October 2, 1994 – The Shula Bowl makes sports history as it marks the first time in the history of the four major American professional sports (football, baseball, hockey and basketball) that a father and son battle as head coaches with Don Shula and the Dolphins taking on his son, Head Coach David Shula, and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins earned a 23-7 win over the Bengals.
Stat of the Day
Cornerback Xavien Howard has seen his rep count increase each week so far in 2020. He played 66 snaps in the Thursday win over Jacksonville and got back to his ball-hawking ways by securing his first interception of the year. Despite playing in only five games last season, Howard's 13 interceptions are tied for the most in the NFL since December of 2017. Opposing quarterbacks are completing only 54.5 percent of their passes thrown at Howard this season with a passer rating of 72.9.
Know the Opponent
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner has been a picture of consistency since he was drafted in 2012. With 1,101 career tackles, Wagner has missed only nine games in a nine-year career. He famously went the entire 2018 season without a missed tackle and has piled up 10 career interceptions, 19.5 sacks and 59 tackles for loss. He leads the Seahawks in run stops this year with 11.
