The Blitz: Davis Talks Offensive Rhythm, Opportunities for Growth 

November 13, 2020
The first game of the second half of the 2020 season is right around the corner. Two days of practice are in the books and final preparations for the Chargers' arrival are being put in place. Happy Friday, Dolphins fans!
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Thursday Injury Report
Dolphins:
Wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and wide receiver Matt Cole have been placed on the list.
Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (not injury related) did not practice Thursday. Running back Matt Breida, cornerback Jamal Perry and tight end Durham Smythe (concussion) were limited participants in Thursday's practice.
Chargers:
Running back Justin Jackson (knee) did not practice on Thursday. Defensive end Joey Bosa (concussion), offensive guard Trai Turner (groin) and offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) were limited participants at Thursday's Chargers practice.
They Said It
Over the four-game winning streak, the Dolphins have exhibited the depth of the roster and embraced the next-man-up mentality. Without a handful of players at running back, wide receiver and tight end, the offense scored the second-most points of the season in the shootout win over Arizona.
The offensive line, however, was at full strength with the return of rookie left tackle Austin Jackson. Veteran tackle/guard Jesse Davis, who displayed his versatility by kicking inside to guard in the second quarter, talked about where the offense excelled and found its way to 34 points.
As soon as we can get those first downs rolling, I feel like we gain our momentum and that kind of opens up the play calling a little bit, too, where we can get the run game established," Davis said. "If we can get that run game going, we can open up a lot more and then hopefully have Tua (Tagovailoa) more comfortable back there as well."
Davis further elaborated on the fourth-quarter comeback.
"It was just regular routine," Davis said. "This is what we need to do, we need to score points here. Luckily our defense is one of the best in the league that allows us to be in those positions and gives us those shorter fields to work with, and I think Tua's done a really good job. But being a rookie quarterback, coming in here and getting a fourth-quarter win is kind of unheard of in the league; but he's been there before. He's a winner, so that's what he does."
Around the Beat
Jackson didn't start the game in Arizona, but his second quarter insertion into the lineup led to 46 snaps – the first he had taken since Week 4. Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post details Jackson's return the dangers duo of pass rushers coming to town in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.
Jackson did not start at Arizona but played 46 snaps, which was 75 percent of the time. More than that, he came out of the game feeling good.
"I felt like I prepared myself to go in there and not be a drop-off for the team," Jackson said Wednesday. "So I think I did pretty well."
Nationally, Peter King welcomed Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on his podcast.
On this Day in Dolphins History
November 13, 2016 – The Dolphins extend their three-game winning streak to four with a thrilling fourth quarter finish over the San Diego Chargers. Linebacker Kiko Alonso stepped in front of a Philip Rivers pass and returned the interception 60 yards to give the Dolphins a 31-24 victory. It was the fourth interception of the game by the Miami defense and the offense was led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill's 240 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Stat of the Day
Earlier this week, Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said that, while the offensive line is a weekly competition, veterans Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras are locked in.
"Really the only two guys that really are locked in are 'E-Flow' and Ted," Flores said. "We feel like we have six guys we feel really comfortable with. We went with five of the six and that's all you can play unless you go with a heavy tight end. That was the group yesterday for the majority of the game. We'll see what it is next week."
The two veteran linemen – Flowers and Karras – have played a combined 604 pass-blocking snaps this season allowing only 15 total quarterback pressures.
Know the Chargers
Without pressure from the opposing defense, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is completing 71.0 percent of his passes for 8.1 yards per throw, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. Under pressure, Herbert is completing 59.0 percent of his passes for 7.7 yards per pass, seven touchdowns and two interceptions, per Pro Football Focus.
