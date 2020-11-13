The Blitz: Davis Talks Offensive Rhythm, Opportunities for Growth 

They Said It

Over the four-game winning streak, the Dolphins have exhibited the depth of the roster and embraced the next-man-up mentality. Without a handful of players at running back, wide receiver and tight end, the offense scored the second-most points of the season in the shootout win over Arizona.

The offensive line, however, was at full strength with the return of rookie left tackle Austin Jackson. Veteran tackle/guard Jesse Davis, who displayed his versatility by kicking inside to guard in the second quarter, talked about where the offense excelled and found its way to 34 points.

As soon as we can get those first downs rolling, I feel like we gain our momentum and that kind of opens up the play calling a little bit, too, where we can get the run game established," Davis said. "If we can get that run game going, we can open up a lot more and then hopefully have Tua (Tagovailoa) more comfortable back there as well."

Davis further elaborated on the fourth-quarter comeback.

"It was just regular routine," Davis said. "This is what we need to do, we need to score points here. Luckily our defense is one of the best in the league that allows us to be in those positions and gives us those shorter fields to work with, and I think Tua's done a really good job. But being a rookie quarterback, coming in here and getting a fourth-quarter win is kind of unheard of in the league; but he's been there before. He's a winner, so that's what he does."

Around the Beat

Jackson didn't start the game in Arizona, but his second quarter insertion into the lineup led to 46 snaps – the first he had taken since Week 4. Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post details Jackson's return the dangers duo of pass rushers coming to town in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

Jackson did not start at Arizona but played 46 snaps, which was 75 percent of the time. More than that, he came out of the game feeling good.

"I felt like I prepared myself to go in there and not be a drop-off for the team," Jackson said Wednesday. "So I think I did pretty well."

