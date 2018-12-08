The Blitz: Dolphins-Patriots Saturday Storylines

**Xavien Howard** **will not play against the Patriots** and **Minkah Fitzpatrick** will **replace him in the starting lineup**.
Sunday's game will be the **toughest test of Fitzpatrick's young career**.
Darren Rizzi brings a **“maniacal” energy to the Dolphins special teams**.
Dolphins alumni Jim Kiick and Mercury Morris have **formed a long-lasting bond outside of football**.
**Kenny Stills** was named the Dolphins' nominee for **Walter Payton Man of the Year for the second year in a row**.
FOOTBALL UNITES™ is teaming up with students from around South Florida to **teach the importance of giving back**.