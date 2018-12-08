Presented by

The Blitz: Dolphins-Patriots Saturday Storylines

Dec 08, 2018 at 10:17 AM
**Cam Wake** has **sacked Tom Brady more than any other QB**.

**Xavien Howard** **will not play against the Patriots** and **Minkah Fitzpatrick** will **replace him in the starting lineup**.

Sunday's game will be the **toughest test of Fitzpatrick's young career**.

**The Dolphins have had success at home in December against the Patriots.**

**Ryan Tannehill** is ready to **utilize one of the Dolphins' most effective plays more often**.

Darren Rizzi brings a **“maniacal” energy to the Dolphins special teams**.

Dolphins alumni Jim Kiick and Mercury Morris have **formed a long-lasting bond outside of football**.

**Torry McTyer’s** cleats will be **honoring a deceased friend** and **highlighting suicide prevention**.

**Matt Burke isn't reading your tweets.**

**Kenny Stills** was named the Dolphins' nominee for **Walter Payton Man of the Year for the second year in a row**.

FOOTBALL UNITES™ is teaming up with students from around South Florida to **teach the importance of giving back**.

