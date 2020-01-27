The Blitz: Dolphins Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant Passes Away at 41
Former and current Dolphins players took to social media to grieve with millions of other fans to honor the legacy of the basketball legend.
Super Bowl Teams Arrive In Miami
Yesterday, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs touched down in South Florida ahead of the week-long festivities and preparation for Super Bowl LIV.
The festivities begin tonight with Super Bowl Opening Night at Marlins Park in Miami. Both teams will be available to the media and will speak to the press for the first time since arriving in South Florida. Fans can meet some of their favorite players and dive into the media scrum during Opening Night.
Doors open at 5pm. The Chiefs will participate in the first interview session beginning at 7pm, while the 49ers will follow with their session beginning at 9pm. You can purchase tickets here.
On This Day: Four Dolphins Named To Pro Football Hall Of Fame
January 27th will always be a day of recognition for a handful of legendary Dolphins.
In 1987, Larry Csonka and Jim Langer were both announced as members of the '87 class. The Dolphins all-time rushing leader (6,737 yards) played eight of his 11 seasons in the NFL in South Florida. He was a valued member of all three Super Bowl teams in the early 70s, earning the title of Super Bowl Champion in 1972 and 1973.
Langer, the Perfect Team's legendary center, spent 10 of his 12 seasons with the Dolphins, earning two Super Bowl titles during his tenure. His first professional start came at the beginning of the '72 season, and he anchored the line until his time in Miami ended in 1979. He passed away in late August of 2019. The team honored him with helmet decals throughout the season.
Just three years later, in 1990, Bob Griese received news that he would be forever enshrined in Canton. Griese played his entire 14 year NFL career with the Dolphins, starting over 150 games and leading Miami on offense during the 1970s. His 192 touchdowns is second in Dolphins history, trailing only Dan Marino in that category.
Finally, the great Nick Buoniconti was recognized for his greatness on the gridiron on this day in 2001. Buoniconti spent seven of his 14 NFL seasons in Miami, joining the team in 1969 just before the torrid run in the '70s. He matched his greatness on the field with his efforts off the field. The former linebacker found success after retirement as an attorney, television analyst and great ambassador for spinal cord research. The Dolphins honored Buoniconti, who passed away in July 2019, with helmet decals for him and Langer throughout the season.
Other Reading Options
Armando Salguero, a columnist for the Miami Herald, recently visited former Dolphin and HOF Finalist Zach Thomas to reflect on his NFL career, his life after football and the endless possibilities of Saturday night's Hall of Fame announcement.
From the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Omar Kelly highlights 12 players improved their NFL Draft stock at the Senior Bowl.
From Greg Auman at The Athletic, Pro Bowl Confidential: Players on marijuana testing, coaches they'd like to play for, worst city to travel to, more. Learn how some of the NFL's Pro Bowlers feel on popular topics in the league.
Check out Friday's edition of The Blitz to watch our Terrill Hanks feature, a visit to Preston Williams' closet and more!