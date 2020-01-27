The Blitz: Dolphins Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Just three years later, in 1990, Bob Griese received news that he would be forever enshrined in Canton. Griese played his entire 14 year NFL career with the Dolphins, starting over 150 games and leading Miami on offense during the 1970s. His 192 touchdowns is second in Dolphins history, trailing only Dan Marino in that category.

Finally, the great Nick Buoniconti was recognized for his greatness on the gridiron on this day in 2001. Buoniconti spent seven of his 14 NFL seasons in Miami, joining the team in 1969 just before the torrid run in the '70s. He matched his greatness on the field with his efforts off the field. The former linebacker found success after retirement as an attorney, television analyst and great ambassador for spinal cord research. The Dolphins honored Buoniconti, who passed away in July 2019, with helmet decals for him and Langer throughout the season.