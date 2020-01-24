The Blitz: Senior Bowl On Saturday, Preston Williams Feature And More

Senior Bowl Takes Place On Saturday
Tomorrow will be an eventful day for prospects, scouts and many other individuals in football.
The Senior Bowl, taking place at Ladd-Pebbles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, will kickoff at 2:30 local time and feature future stars of the NFL. Pro-ready prospects will showcase their skills against fellow seniors as they all take the next step toward the NFL Draft in April. Many Dolphins brass have been in attendance during practices this past week, including General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Brian Flores.
Grier spoke to reporters on Wednesday afternoon for nearly 15 minutes, talking about potential prospects, what makes the Senior Bowl enjoyable and Ryan Fitzpatrick's future with the team, among other topics. When asked about the importance of the Senior Bowl, Grier noted the first meetings with guys and raw competition are important components of the event.
"This is the first meeting that we can actually sit down and talk to them and kind of begin to figure out who they are and what makes them tick. In terms of practice, it's a competition," Grier said. "You get to see them in a competitive situation, and they're all on equal footing. They're all learning a new playbook, and everything. So, that's the thing you like about the Senior Bowl, and you appreciate those guys coming down to compete."
Watch the Senior Bowl live by streaming the game online through the NFL website and NFL Network. Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 PM with NFL Total Access, followed by the game 30 minutes later.
Terrill Hanks: Helping Kids Chase Their Dreams
Terrill Hanks spent the season working toward his opportunity and chasing his dream of playing in the NFL.
The Miami native was a force at New Mexico State, quickly becoming a starter during his freshman year and cementing his spot in the lineup for his entire collegiate career. As an undrafted free agent, Hanks returned home and entered the NFL with the Miami Dolphins on May 9, 2019. The linebacker didn't get to see the playing field this season, but he did earn a futures contract just before the end of 2019. Hanks gives fans a lot of reasons to root for him, but it's his story off-the-field that makes you root for the guy even more.
In this feature, find out how Hanks was able to convince his mom to play football, the leadership that helped him become the man he is today and how he's using his experiences on and off the field to give back to the South Florida community.
Nine Days Until Super Bowl LIV
Hard Rock Stadium and South Florida are nine days away from hosting the NFL's final game of the 2019-20 season.
As the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to battle for the title of 'Super Bowl LIV Champions', we take a look back at one particular champion who was crowned in South Florida for the first, and only, time. In 2010, New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees led the Saints to their first Super Bowl win over Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts.
Brees, the Super Bowl XLIV's MVP, went 32-of-39 for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-17 victory. It was in the old Dolphin Stadium where Brees lifted the Super Bowl trophy, taking in the moment with teammates and his first-born son, Baylen. Who will create the next iconic Super Bowl moment, and join the prestige of being an NFL Champion?
Preston William's Eventful Week
In the midst of his recovery from an ACL tear midway through the 2019 season, Williams is doing everything else to stay busy during the Dolphins offseason. Williams took time to visit the Marcus A. Milam K-8 Center in Hialeah, Florida, to surprise and honor seventh grader Leandro Quinones as the 'Values Matter' December winner.
Williams took the time to interact with Quinones and the other students in attendance all morning, participating in a Q&A with the group among other activities. Williams finished off the morning by surprising Quinones with an autographed personalized jersey.
He also showed off the "drip" in his closet, giving an inside look at his personal fashion sense and some of his favorite pieces of clothing. Watch the entire mini-feature here.
