The Blitz: Friday, December 10, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
This week, Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores spoke about Tua Tagovailoa's preparation and its result on his performance in recent weeks. Flores said, "I think he's preparing the right way. I think he's getting a good amount of reps in practice. That always helps – practices, walkthroughs, meetings. He watches extra film and it's showing up on the field."
Coach Flores was asked about the BYE week and if it is difficult to take a week off at this point in the season. Flores said, "In some ways, yes. You get in a routine. I try to stay on my routine. I've been watching the Jets, trying to stay on my routine, but without a game I would say it's a little bit... But I'll spend the weekend with my family."
Earlier this season, Defensive End Emmanuel Ogbah had a streak of seven straight games with a batted pass. According to FOX, the streak is the longest by an NFL defensive lineman in more than 20 years. Ogbah also has 19 quarterback hits, which is tied for 11th among all NFL players.
Since Brian Flores has been head coach of the Miami Dolphins, they have the fifth-fewest penalty yards in the league (2,031) and the seventh-fewest accepted penalties (249).
Miami Dolphins Kicker Jason Sanders' 83.9 career field goal percentage (94-of-112) is the best in Dolphins history (min. 50 att.).
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
Congrats on the award (Special Teams Player of the Week), Michael. What does it mean to you?
Michael Palardy: "It means a lot. It's my first time getting it. I'd be foolish to sit up here and take the credit for it. A lot of it has to do with Coach (Danny) Crossman, Coach (Brian) Flores, the guys on my punt team, the gunners. Those guys work their butts off. This is more of a unit type of award than it is for myself. I'm only as good as they are and vice versa."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Last week, Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross received the Trailblazer Award for his unrelenting support to Miami, Miami-Dade County, and all of South Florida.
Trivia
The Dolphins made 20 playoff appearances from 1970-1999. How many of those appearances did they enter the tournament as a Wild Card team?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On this Day
The Miami Dolphins held Tom Brady and the Patriots offense to under 200 total yards of offense and beat the Patriots 21-0 on this day. Brady only had 78 yards passing and he was sacked four times. The Dolphins were led by Quarterback Joey Harrington who was 18 for 30 for 190 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Miami Dolphins Running Back Sammy Morris ran for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Answer to Trivia Question: Seven