The Blitz: Friday, December 10, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

This week, Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores spoke about Tua Tagovailoa's preparation and its result on his performance in recent weeks. Flores said, "I think he's preparing the right way. I think he's getting a good amount of reps in practice. That always helps – practices, walkthroughs, meetings. He watches extra film and it's showing up on the field."

Coach Flores was asked about the BYE week and if it is difficult to take a week off at this point in the season. Flores said, "In some ways, yes. You get in a routine. I try to stay on my routine. I've been watching the Jets, trying to stay on my routine, but without a game I would say it's a little bit... But I'll spend the weekend with my family."

Earlier this season, Defensive End Emmanuel Ogbah had a streak of seven straight games with a batted pass. According to FOX, the streak is the longest by an NFL defensive lineman in more than 20 years. Ogbah also has 19 quarterback hits, which is tied for 11th among all NFL players.

Since Brian Flores has been head coach of the Miami Dolphins, they have the fifth-fewest penalty yards in the league (2,031) and the seventh-fewest accepted penalties (249).