The Blitz: Friday, December 3, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

Sunday's game vs. the New York Giants will be broadcast at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The announcers for the game will be Chris Myers (play by play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local FOX affiliate, view the broadcast schedule. On DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, the game will be on channel 711. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 Sports WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on channel 230.

Miami Dolphins Linebacker Elandon Roberts played for Giants Head Coach Joe Judge when they were both in New England previously. When asked about his former coach, Roberts said, "He's a very detailed guy, a hard-nosed coach. He wants it done right. He's all about fundamentals, execution and not beating themselves. It's going to be a 60-minute game."

Roberts also spoke about his rookie teammate Jaelan Phillips; "Jaelan is doing a real good job and I like everything about Jaelan on and off the field and stuff like that. I'm not trying to speak for Jaelan, but I think each week he comes in and tries to do his best to make sure that when it's his time to make plays, he makes them. He's doing a great job at it."

This week in the NFL is My Cause My Cleats. Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Albert Wilson is wearing cleats that support his foundation. Wilson shared the story behind his cleats and the work the Albert Wilson Foundation does in the community. Wilson said, "We work with a lot of foster kids and a lot of foster parents on making their everyday life okay or better than what it was. Whatever it is, the situation can be mentoring, it can be a food drive, it can be an outing. However, we can make the foster kids in the system's life better or make it more exciting, that's what the foundation is offering. We offer scholarships for kids to go to school out of state. This year I did a collaboration with the Kenya Project when me and one of my mentors went to Africa a few years ago, maybe in like 2016, and did Samaritans Feet. We were able to give kids shoes and stuff like that, so it was awesome. I kind of want to do a collab with them to shed some light on both of the foundations." View the full list of participants in My Cause My Cleats from the Miami Dolphins.