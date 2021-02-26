The Blitz: Friday February 26

Feb 26, 2021
Travis Wingfield

Ogbah's Impact

The start of the new league year is less than three weeks away. Last March, the Dolphins acquired a handful of immediate-impact players via the free agent market, players like defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

Ogbah played a substantial role for a defense that finished first in takeaways (29) and third-down defense (31.2 percent). His team-leading nine sacks helped the Dolphins to their best single-season sack total (41) since 2013 (42). Six of Ogbah's nine sacks occurred over a six-week period, a streak that finished behind only Hall of Famer Jason Taylor's eight-game streak in 2002 in franchise history.

Friday, Ogbah joined the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield to talk about his favorite pass rush moves, playing multiple positions and the offseason training regimen that prepared him for his career-year.

This is Ogbah's third appearance on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield. During the season, he told his family's story of coming to America (Houston, Texas) from Lagos, Nigeria when he was just nine years old. 

The 2020 Miami Dolphins Movie

Relive the sights and sounds of the 2020 season through the incredible work of our video team.

Legends Impact Grant

Former Dolphins linebacker and hometown hero Twan Russell was recognized for his continued commitment to making a positive impact on the South Florida community.

Russell is one of three winners of the 2021 NFL Legends Impact grant, which recognizes outstanding philanthropic efforts in the NFL Legends community. Wednesday, Russell talked about the grant and his story growing up in South Florida.

