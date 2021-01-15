The Blitz: Friday January 15

Around the Web

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 6-3 as a starter in his rookie season. He posted the lowest interception rate (1.7 percent) by a Dolphins quarterback since Chad Pennington threw an interception on just 1.5 percent of his passes in 2008.

Thursday, Head Coach Brian Flores talked about the expectation of a jump from Year 1 to Year 2 for Tagovailoa and the entire 2020 rookie class. ESPN's Cameron Wolfe has more.

"A lot of attention gets paid to Tua, but I thought he made a lot of improvement over the course of the season. I'm excited about the future with him," Flores told ESPN. "He's a young player, talented player, bounced back from the hip. I think this is a big offseason for him. That Year 1 to Year 2 jump will be important, like it is for all rookies."

The Miami signal-caller is making an even greater impact away from the football field with a charitable focus on underprivileged youth in South Florida, Alabama and Hawaii.

Josh Tolentino of The Athletic has more.

Tagovailoa overcame a career-threatening hip injury and was drafted by the quarterback-starved Miami Dolphins. He worked hard, learned and earned the respect of his teammates while waiting for his chance. When he took over as the starting QB at the bye week, he produced victories and respectable stats.