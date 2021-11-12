Presented by

The Blitz: Friday, November 12, 2021

Nov 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Mike Oliva

Dolphins.com The Blitz Writer, President/Founder of DolphinsTalk.com

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins beat the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night football. The Miami Dolphins defense had their best performance of the season, holding the Ravens to under 100 yards rushing and only 10 points. The Dolphins' first touchdown of the night came on a Xavien Howard scoop and score in the fourth quarter. With a five-point lead and 4:12 remaining in the game, the Dolphins took possession of the ball at their own 25-yard line. Two plays later, QB Tua Tagovailoa found WR Albert Wilson down the sideline for a 64-yard gain. The 64-yard completion was the longest of Tagovailoa's career. That play was key to a 75-yard touchdown drive, which was capped by a one-yard touchdown run from Tua Tagovailoa to put the game out of reach and give Miami their third win on the season.

The Dolphins defense has now allowed under 400 yards in each of the past five games – the team's longest such streak since a six-game run from Sept. 29, 2019 to Nov. 10, 2019. They also finished the game with four sacks. After a five-sack performance last week vs. Houston, the Dolphins have posted back-to-back games with at least four sacks for the first time since Oct. 18 – Oct. 25, 2015 when they had six at Tennessee and four vs. Houston.

The Dolphins now have eight opponent fumble recoveries this season, which is tied for third in the NFL. On Thursday night, Emmanuel Ogbah recorded his seventh pass defensed of the season, which is the most in the NFL by a defensive lineman.

PHOTOS: Gameday - Ravens vs Dolphins - Week 10

Check out the top photos from Week 10 - Ravens vs Dolphins, presented by Publix.

Latest Dolphins Podcasts

Quote of the Day

What do you feel like was the key to slowing down Lamar Jackson?

Jevon Holland: "I said this earlier in the season, and I'm going to say it again. It's the TNTs, the "takes no talent." Running the ball, doing a little bit extra. Do your job and then try to do some more. That's basically what it is, and that's what it comes down to, the TNTs. The Ravens, Lamar (Jackson), they're a hell of a team. A hell of a team. I think we did a good job out there."

Miami Dolphins in the Community

Miami Dolphins safety Jason McCourty and his brother Devin McCourty have raised over $100K with their annual Trivia Night fundraiser. The money raised goes towards their Tackle Sickle Cell campaign.

Trivia

During the 1972 and 1973 seasons, Miami shut out this team four consecutive times. Which team was it?

(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)

On This Day

November 12, 2000: Dolphins Travel to San Diego and Beat Ryan Leaf and the Chargers 17-7

Miami Dolphins running back Lamar Smith ran for two touchdowns leading the Dolphins to a 17-7 win against the San Diego Chargers. The Chargers played three quarterbacks in the game, Ryan Leaf, Jim Harbaugh, and Moses Moreno and the Dolphins defense had four interceptions recording at least 1 interception vs each quarterback. Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison each had an interception and Brian Walker had two interceptions on the day.

Answer to Trivia Question:The Baltimore Colts

Advertising