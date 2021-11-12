The Blitz: Friday, November 12, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins beat the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night football. The Miami Dolphins defense had their best performance of the season, holding the Ravens to under 100 yards rushing and only 10 points. The Dolphins' first touchdown of the night came on a Xavien Howard scoop and score in the fourth quarter. With a five-point lead and 4:12 remaining in the game, the Dolphins took possession of the ball at their own 25-yard line. Two plays later, QB Tua Tagovailoa found WR Albert Wilson down the sideline for a 64-yard gain. The 64-yard completion was the longest of Tagovailoa's career. That play was key to a 75-yard touchdown drive, which was capped by a one-yard touchdown run from Tua Tagovailoa to put the game out of reach and give Miami their third win on the season.

The Dolphins defense has now allowed under 400 yards in each of the past five games – the team's longest such streak since a six-game run from Sept. 29, 2019 to Nov. 10, 2019. They also finished the game with four sacks. After a five-sack performance last week vs. Houston, the Dolphins have posted back-to-back games with at least four sacks for the first time since Oct. 18 – Oct. 25, 2015 when they had six at Tennessee and four vs. Houston.