The Blitz: Friday, November 19, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

Sunday's game vs. the NY Jets will be broadcast at 1:000 pm ET on CBS. The announcers for the game will be Greg Gumbel (play by play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local CBS affiliate, CLICK HERE. On DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, the game will be on Ch. 707. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 Sports WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on Ch. 387.

Dolphins tackle Liam Eichenberg was asked about the Jets' pass rush and defensive line. "I think they're all great pass rushers. It's a great defensive line, great linebackers. We're definitely focused on that and then at the end of the day, we want to win….I'm looking forward to it."

Tight end Durham Smythe was also asked about the Jets defensive line and said, "I think their entire front four and really their front seven is one of the strengths of their entire team. They are pretty talented across the board – good players really in every position. I think when you face a front like that, it's going to be a total offensive effort….It'll be a nice challenge and I think like I said, with that being a strength of their team in general, it'll be kind of up to us to set the tone from that perspective."