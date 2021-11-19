The Blitz: Friday, November 19, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Dolphins announced they have signed safety Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad and released quarterback Jake Dolegala from the practice squad.
Sunday's game vs. the NY Jets will be broadcast at 1:000 pm ET on CBS. The announcers for the game will be Greg Gumbel (play by play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local CBS affiliate, CLICK HERE. On DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, the game will be on Ch. 707. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 Sports WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on Ch. 387.
Dolphins tackle Liam Eichenberg was asked about the Jets' pass rush and defensive line. "I think they're all great pass rushers. It's a great defensive line, great linebackers. We're definitely focused on that and then at the end of the day, we want to win….I'm looking forward to it."
Tight end Durham Smythe was also asked about the Jets defensive line and said, "I think their entire front four and really their front seven is one of the strengths of their entire team. They are pretty talented across the board – good players really in every position. I think when you face a front like that, it's going to be a total offensive effort….It'll be a nice challenge and I think like I said, with that being a strength of their team in general, it'll be kind of up to us to set the tone from that perspective."
The Dolphins and Jets are tied in the all-time rivalry at 55-55-1 (including one playoff game).
Quote of the Day
When did you realize that you were a good blitzer?
Brandon Jones: "I don't know. I didn't blitz that much in college. I blitzed most of my time was in my senior year when I played the nickel/Star role…I blitzed a lot last year too. I just never really got home. I think now, when it comes to timing, working on my swim move or whatever I got to do, I'm not able to spin. I tried to do that last year and I got chewed out by the coaches saying I can't spin, this isn't Madden and all that stuff. (laughter) I think being able to do it a lot in the games has also helped me build my confidence in that aspect too."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The Miami Dolphins are teaming up with Broward Schools and local law enforcement to help stop social media threats. One post can change your life.
Trivia
How many tackles, both solo and assists, did Manny Fernandez rack up in Super Bowl VII?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
Dolphins Challenge Cancer
The Dolphins Challenge Cancer XII event is in less than 100 days on Feb 26th. Register now at DolphinsChallengeCancer.com
On This Day
The Dolphins went to 7-4 on the season with a 17-14 victory over the Cowboys in Texas Stadium. It was the first head-to-head match-up of two hall of fame quarterbacks as Dan Marino faced off vs Troy Aikman. Marino went 21 for 36 for 255 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Wide Receiver Andre Brown was the Dolphins receiver who caught the touchdown in the second quarter. But it was Sammie Smith's 4th quarter 1-yard touchdown run that gave Miami the lead for good in the game. Miami safety Liffort Hobley intercepted Aikman in the victory.
Answer to Trivia Question:11 solo, 6 assists