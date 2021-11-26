The Blitz: Friday, November 26, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
Sunday's game vs. the Carolina Panthers will be broadcast at 1 pm ET on FOX. The announcers for the game will be Chris Myers (play by play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local FOX affiliate, CLICK HERE. On DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, the game will be on Ch. 710. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 The Joe WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on Ch. 230.
Eric Rowe spoke about what it was like facing this week's opposing quarterback Cam Newton twice last year. Rowe said, "The two games – every time we played him, he brings all of the energy. He brings it for both sides because he gets us pissed off and obviously that gets us going, and then obviously energy for his team. Every time we play him, it's always fun. He's one of the most competitive quarterbacks….Every time we play him, I'm always look forward to it."
Linebacker Jerome Baker also spoke about facing Newton this week. When asked about the challenges between facing a fast quarterback in Lamar Jackson and a big quarterback in Cam Newton, Baker said, "It's not really challenging for me per se. It's more the d-line. Our d-line does a great job of containing those guys, knowing the gameplan and just following the gameplan….They know how important it is to contain a guy like Lamar. They know how important it is to squeeze the pocket on a guy like Cam. I give it all to them….Lamar, he's definitely a challenge. But the one thing about Cam is he has something to prove. I think a lot of media takes away from his talent now that he's older. He still has a strong arm. He has a bright mind so he's seen it all. He has that hunger, that chip on his shoulder. I'm going to give it to Lamar but I'm definitely going to still give it to Cam."
Dolphins guard/tackle Austin Jackson was asked about the Panthers pass rush and what they do as an offensive line to generate pressure. Jackson said, "They've got two very fast dynamic guys on the edge in (Brian) Burns and (Haason) Reddick. They're very fast, very agile type of rushers. We'll definitely be practicing for that. They've also got some pretty stout guys that can also move pretty well too on the inside, too. It's really a good mix. I think the offensive line has to do a great job of just holding the pocket, especially upfront for us, with those guys being fast around the edge."
Quote of the Day
What's your favorite Thanksgiving food?
Jaylen Waddle: "Some turkey, some good homemade mac and cheese. That sounds kind of good."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Christian Wilkins partnered with Dade County Federal to distribute 120 Thanksgiving Turkeys to preselected families of DCFCU's Head Start Program in the City of Homestead.
Trivia
In 1986, which Miami Dolphins running back scored three touchdowns in a game on Monday Night Football vs. the Jets?
Gameday Info
Game-Time Temperature for Sunday, November 28th in Miami Gardens: Partly cloudy. High 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Parking Lots Open: 9 am
Stadium Gates Open: 11 am
Kickoff: 1 pm
For More Information on the Hard Rock Stadium Clear Bag Policy: CLICK HERE
On This Day
The Dolphins went to 12-1 on the season by beating the Jets 28-17 in the Orange Bowl on Monday Night Football. Dan Marino threw for 192 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Tight End Bruce Hardy caught two of the touchdowns, Mark Clayton and Dan Johnson caught the other two touchdowns. The Dolphins offense only held the ball for 23 minutes in the game but they converted four times in the red zone for touchdowns which led the way. Dolphins defensive back Paul Lankford had an interception of Jets quarterback Ken O'Brien in the victory leading the Dolphins defense.
Answer to Trivia Question:Lorenzo Hampton