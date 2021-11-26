The Blitz: Friday, November 26, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

Sunday's game vs. the Carolina Panthers will be broadcast at 1 pm ET on FOX. The announcers for the game will be Chris Myers (play by play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local FOX affiliate, CLICK HERE. On DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, the game will be on Ch. 710. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 The Joe WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on Ch. 230.

Eric Rowe spoke about what it was like facing this week's opposing quarterback Cam Newton twice last year. Rowe said, "The two games – every time we played him, he brings all of the energy. He brings it for both sides because he gets us pissed off and obviously that gets us going, and then obviously energy for his team. Every time we play him, it's always fun. He's one of the most competitive quarterbacks….Every time we play him, I'm always look forward to it."

Linebacker Jerome Baker also spoke about facing Newton this week. When asked about the challenges between facing a fast quarterback in Lamar Jackson and a big quarterback in Cam Newton, Baker said, "It's not really challenging for me per se. It's more the d-line. Our d-line does a great job of containing those guys, knowing the gameplan and just following the gameplan….They know how important it is to contain a guy like Lamar. They know how important it is to squeeze the pocket on a guy like Cam. I give it all to them….Lamar, he's definitely a challenge. But the one thing about Cam is he has something to prove. I think a lot of media takes away from his talent now that he's older. He still has a strong arm. He has a bright mind so he's seen it all. He has that hunger, that chip on his shoulder. I'm going to give it to Lamar but I'm definitely going to still give it to Cam."