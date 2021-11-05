The Blitz: Friday, November 5, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans will be broadcast at 1 pm ET on FOX. The announcers for the game will be Chris Myers (play by play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local FOX affiliate, CLICK HERE. On DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, the game will be on Ch. 711. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 The Joe WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on Ch. 231.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts spoke about playing against Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor and the challenges he presents. Roberts said, "Tyrod is a good player. When he was in Buffalo early in my career, I went against him a lot. He's a good quarterback. He can throw, dual threat, obviously his running capability and stuff like that. Veteran quarterback in this league that has seen every defense and seen every coverage and seen every type of scheme thrown at him."

Roberts was also asked about Tyrod Taylor's scrambling ability. Roberts said, "It affects you. It affects you because you always have to make sure the quarterback is accounted for. I think what benefits us is that we have played against quarterbacks like that this season that have scramble capabilities. We know in the sense from a defensive schematic standpoint, okay what will put is in a bind and what won't. Like every other week, it's going to be a 60-minute game."

Cornerback Xavien Howard spoke about what it is playing against Tyrod Taylor. Howard said, "Oh Tyrod man, he's been in the league a couple years. I feel like he's done a lot of great things. One thing when I think about Tyrod, people sleep on him. I feel like he also can throw the ball with the running that he can do. Extending plays and stuff like that, just staying on my guy will be the key for that."