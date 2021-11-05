The Blitz: Friday, November 5, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans will be broadcast at 1 pm ET on FOX. The announcers for the game will be Chris Myers (play by play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local FOX affiliate, CLICK HERE. On DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, the game will be on Ch. 711. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 The Joe WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on Ch. 231.
Linebacker Elandon Roberts spoke about playing against Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor and the challenges he presents. Roberts said, "Tyrod is a good player. When he was in Buffalo early in my career, I went against him a lot. He's a good quarterback. He can throw, dual threat, obviously his running capability and stuff like that. Veteran quarterback in this league that has seen every defense and seen every coverage and seen every type of scheme thrown at him."
Roberts was also asked about Tyrod Taylor's scrambling ability. Roberts said, "It affects you. It affects you because you always have to make sure the quarterback is accounted for. I think what benefits us is that we have played against quarterbacks like that this season that have scramble capabilities. We know in the sense from a defensive schematic standpoint, okay what will put is in a bind and what won't. Like every other week, it's going to be a 60-minute game."
Cornerback Xavien Howard spoke about what it is playing against Tyrod Taylor. Howard said, "Oh Tyrod man, he's been in the league a couple years. I feel like he's done a lot of great things. One thing when I think about Tyrod, people sleep on him. I feel like he also can throw the ball with the running that he can do. Extending plays and stuff like that, just staying on my guy will be the key for that."
The Dolphins are 1-8 against the Texans, which is the lowest winning percentage Miami has against any NFL opponent. Maimi did win the last matchup vs Houston (2015). This will be just the 10th time the two teams have met. The N.Y. Giants (nine times) and Carolina (six times) are the only NFL teams Miami has played less.
Runningback Patrick Laird on his involvement with the Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee:
"There is a lot of stuff that I enjoyed doing with the committee. One in particular this year that we did that was cool was we donated $100,000 to Palm Beach County, Miami-Dade, and Broward County school districts….They are creating this WiFi mesh network in Palm Beach County….They need these WiFi extenders to go in the homes that the family can plug in and use. Those need to all be configured to the Palm Beach County WiFi network and all of that. We….brought [them] to the stadium and I think we did over 500. Just configured them so now when the network is set up, the families are going to get this box and a kid is going to have WiFi to study and participate in class, whether it's virtual or not, and then their family will as well."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins is an advocate for inclusion for all. He is also a Special Olympics Champion Ambassador.
Miami Dolphins running back Lamar Smith ran for 125 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns, leading the Dolphins to a 23-8 victory. Jason Taylor had two sacks to hold Lions quarterback Charlie Batch to only 95 yards passing, and Dolphins safety Brock Marion had an interception as well.
Gameday Information
Gametime Temperature for Sunday, November 7, Miami Gardens: Mostly sunny. High around 75F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Parking Lots Open: 9 am
Stadium Gates Open: 11 am
Kickoff: 1 pm
For More Information on the Hard Rock Stadium Clear Bag Policy: CLICK HERE
