The Blitz: Friday, October 1, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The series is tied at six wins apiece in the last 12 match-ups between the Colts and Dolphins. The Dolphins lead the all-time series 48-27. The Dolphins have also won five of their past 8 home games at Hard Rock Stadium.
WR Will Fuller, who missed practice on Wednesday, returned to practice on Thursday.
Jacoby Brissett will be the starting quarterback for the Dolphins again this week. Last week vs. the Raiders, Brissett had 32 pass completions, a team record for a quarterback in their debut start with the team. Brissett is going up against his former team this week. He spent four seasons (2017-2020) with the Colts playing in 46 games and starting 30.
The Dolphins get off to quick starts in games. Through three games of the 2021 season, Miami is tied for fourth in the NFL, averaging 7.0 points per first quarter. In 2020 the Dolphins were 3rd in the NFL in first-quarter scoring.
Sunday's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts will be broadcast at 1 pm ET on CBS. The announcers for the game will be Spero Dedes (play by play) and Jay Feely (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local CBS affiliate, CLICK HERE. On DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, the game will be on Ch. 706. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 The Joe WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on Ch. 230.
It was announced at the Don Shula Celebration of Life taking place Saturday at 4:30 pm ET that Dave Shula, Dan Marino, and other Dolphins alumni will be speaking at the event. For those who want to attend, be sure to RSVP here. Fans will receive a commemorative Don Shula 347 patch (quantities limited).
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
LB Jaelan Phillips on if there is a particular vet that he's leaned on while transitioning to the NFL:
"I've definitely gotten close, especially the d-line – Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins in particular, Zach Sieler. These are all guys that I definitely pick their brain a lot. Ogbah especially, just obviously he's an end. He's somebody that I kind of aspire to be like so I definitely try to talk as much as I can and what they do that I can appreciate....They hold me accountable, regardless of it's a good play or a bad play. They're just going to keep it 100 with me."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The play football community joins the Miami Dolphins in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. The Dolphins are proud to recognize Junior Dolphins member Jaylen of the Miami Xtreme and his Colombian Heritage.
Trivia
Who returned his first career interception 25 yards for the line touchdown in the Dolphins 13-6 win over the visiting Jets in Week 9 of 2019?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
For the second time, Don Shula faced off against his son David Shula in a game, and for the second time, Don came out on top. Dan Marino threw a touchdown pass with a little over one minute left to give the Dolphins the lead and the victory 26-23. Marino was 33 for 48 for 450 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on the day. OJ McDuffie caught the game-winning touchdown with time expiring, and he had five receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown on the day. Dolphins' tight end Eric Green led all receivers with seven receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Gameday Information
Game-Time Temperature for Sunday, October 3rd in Miami Gardens: Partly cloudy. High 86F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. 19% chance of Rain.
Parking Lots Open: 9 am
Stadium Gates Open: 11 am
Kickoff: 1 pm
For More Information on the Hard Rock Stadium Clear Bag Policy: CLICK HERE
Answer to Trivia Question: Jerome Baker