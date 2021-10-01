The Blitz: Friday, October 1, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

The series is tied at six wins apiece in the last 12 match-ups between the Colts and Dolphins. The Dolphins lead the all-time series 48-27. The Dolphins have also won five of their past 8 home games at Hard Rock Stadium.

WR Will Fuller, who missed practice on Wednesday, returned to practice on Thursday.

Jacoby Brissett will be the starting quarterback for the Dolphins again this week. Last week vs. the Raiders, Brissett had 32 pass completions, a team record for a quarterback in their debut start with the team. Brissett is going up against his former team this week. He spent four seasons (2017-2020) with the Colts playing in 46 games and starting 30.

The Dolphins get off to quick starts in games. Through three games of the 2021 season, Miami is tied for fourth in the NFL, averaging 7.0 points per first quarter. In 2020 the Dolphins were 3rd in the NFL in first-quarter scoring.

