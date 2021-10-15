The Blitz: Friday, October 15, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Sunday's game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars will be broadcast at 9:30 AM ET on CBS. The announcers for the game will be Kevin Harlan (play by play) and Trent Green (analyst). Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 The Joe WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on Ch. 386.
The all-time series with Jacksonville is tied at 5-5. Miami is 1-3 all-time in London.
DID YOU KNOW: Of Miami's current roster, 25 of the 52 players (48.1 pct.) began their NFL careers with the Dolphins. Of Miami's 52 players, 17 of them (32.7 pct.) were not selected in the NFL draft. A total of 44 of the 52 players (84.6 pct.) are 28 years old or younger. A total of 49 of the 52 players (94.2 pct.) are 30 years old or younger.
The latest injury report for this week's game was released on Thursday. Cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker both did not practice on Thursday. Cornerback Byron Jones, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, tight end Adam Shaheen, wide receiver Preston Williams were all limited in practice on Thursday.
On Thursday, defensive tackle Zach Sieler talked about facing Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back James Robinson this week. He said; "Trevor is a great quarterback. James Robinson is a great running back. I think he's in the top five this year (in rushing) or something like that. We've just got to make sure we do our job and execute."
What was the moment when you knew that you could make it in this league?
Cornerback Nik Needham: "I don't know. That's a good question. I guess when I first got here, that was a little glimpse – in practice and training camp. But then obviously preseason didn't go how I wanted it to go, so that was tough. I guess when I got brought that fifth week and I played in the game and I saw – like I watched myself play and I was like, 'Wow, I really can do this.' It was cool to see that. I think I played fairly well my first game. I think that just helped stack the confidence and keep me going."
The Miami Dolphins joined Baptist Health South Florida to distribute football equipment and meals from Hispanic Owned Businesses to Miami Springs Senior High as part of their Junior Dolphins program.
The Dolphins were trailing at halftime 6-3 but with two touchdowns in the second half won the game 17-9 over the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland Municipal Stadium. Larry Csonka ran the ball 21 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns while Merucry Morris added 94 rushing yards as well. The Dolphins defense held Browns quarterback Mike Phipps to 8 for 16 passing and 93 yards and also intercepted one of his passes. This win gave Miami a 4-1 record on the season.
