The Blitz: Friday, October 29, 2021

Sunday's game vs. the Buffalo Bills will be broadcast at 1 pm ET on CBS. The announcers for the game will be Andrew Catalon (play by play) and James Lofton (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local CBS affiliate, CLICK HERE. On DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, the game will be on Ch. 705. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 The Joe WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on Ch. 386.
This Sunday will be a battle of brothers, as Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson will be facing off against his brother, Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson.
The Miami Dolphins have the edge in the all-time series match-up with the Bills, with a Dolphins 61–53–1 record when playing their division rivals.
On Thursday, cornerback Xavien Howard was asked what he thinks about the Bills wide receiver group. Xavien said, "Yeah, that's a good team. That's a good playoff team. Those type of teams we have to face if we want to call ourselves a playoff team. That's the type of talent we have to see."
Linebacker Jerome Baker was asked about scheme-wise how important is it to just mix up coverages against a quarterback like Josh Allen. He said, "I mean it's very important. If you just pop on the film, he's playing very comfortable. He's very comfortable in that offense right now. They're hitting on all cylinders. We've got to switch it up on him. We have to give him different looks. Honestly, it's going to be a tough one. We've got to go out there and execute. We can have all the schemes we want, different packages, pressures and whatever, but it doesn't matter if you don't go out there and execute. For us, our thing is really to just focus on the little things. That's definitely our approach Sunday."
I wanted to ask you about the event over at the Lotus House you participated in the other day. How was that?
Linebacker Jaelan Phillips: "That was incredible. So for those who don't know, me and Duke Riley and a couple other staff members from the Dolphins went down to the Lotus House, which is a shelter for women and children in need. We went down there and basically all the kids filled out a wish list of Halloween costumes that they wanted. So we got them all their costumes and we got to hang out with them and do arts and crafts and tutoring and stuff. It was a blessing to be able to hang out with them. Kids are so impressionable at a young age and so full of joy, so it was just awesome to be able to go down there and talk to them a little bit. There were some football players and stuff, so it was a really good time."
On Tuesday evening, Jacoby Brissett hosted a Halloween Fashion Show at Hard Rock Stadium for kids from Alex's Place at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The Dolphins grabbed another victory on this day in 1972, the year of their undefeated season, as they beat the Baltimore Colts 23-0. Larry Csonka led the way rushing for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Running back, Mercury Morris added 71 yards and a touchdown as well. The Dolphins' defense held the Colts to under 200 yards of total defense as Don Shula beat his former team to bring the Dolphins to 7-0 on the season.
