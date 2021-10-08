The Blitz: Friday, October 8, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

In the all-time series match-up between the Dolphins and Buccaneers, Tampa Bay holds a 6-5 edge and has won the last two match-ups between the teams. Six of those 11 games have been decided by three or fewer points and only four had a two-score gap at the end.

If the Dolphins win on Sunday, it would give them four wins in their past six road games dating back to last year. Miami is tied for third in the NFL in fumble recoveries (4) and is tied for seventh in takeaways (6). Through four games of 2021, Miami is tied for seventh in the NFL averaging 6.0 points per first quarter. Miami's defense is second in the league in first-down success rate as just 42.6 percent of opposing first-down snaps have gained 4+ yards.

Through four games of the 2021 season, Myles Gaskin is third on the Dolphins with 199 scrimmage yards (142 rushing and 57 receiving).