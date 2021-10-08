The Blitz: Friday, October 8, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
In the all-time series match-up between the Dolphins and Buccaneers, Tampa Bay holds a 6-5 edge and has won the last two match-ups between the teams. Six of those 11 games have been decided by three or fewer points and only four had a two-score gap at the end.
If the Dolphins win on Sunday, it would give them four wins in their past six road games dating back to last year. Miami is tied for third in the NFL in fumble recoveries (4) and is tied for seventh in takeaways (6). Through four games of 2021, Miami is tied for seventh in the NFL averaging 6.0 points per first quarter. Miami's defense is second in the league in first-down success rate as just 42.6 percent of opposing first-down snaps have gained 4+ yards.
Through four games of the 2021 season, Myles Gaskin is third on the Dolphins with 199 scrimmage yards (142 rushing and 57 receiving).
Sunday's game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be broadcast at 1 pm ET on CBS. The announcers for the game will be Jim Nantz (play by play) and Tony Romo (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local CBS affiliate, CLICK HERE. On DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, the game will be on Ch. 707. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 The Joe WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on Ch. 387.
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
Miami Dolphins rookie safety Jevon Holland on what has surprised him about NFL offenses compared to when he was at Oregon:
"I think NFL offenses, the aspect of them going to the sideline and changing the plays and then coming back and attacking our defenses, I think that's – I like football, so it fascinates me that they're able to make in-game adjustments just like that. And then us too, making in-game adjustments. I think that part for me is really exciting."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The Junior Dolphins team, along with Baptist Health South Florida, visited West Boca Raton High School to drop off and deliver new equipment for the season as well as some meals.
Trivia
Which Dolphins player tied the score with touchdown catches twice in the fourth quarter when the Dolphins hosted the Bears in Week 6 of 2018?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
Being led by Larry Csonka's 102 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns by Jim Kiick, the Dolphins beat the Jets at Shea Stadium 27-17 to go to 4-0 on the season. Bob Griese on this day was 15 for 27 for 220 yards and one touchdown. The Dolphins defense shut down Joe Namath and held him to a day where he only passed for 156 yards and one interception.
Answer to Trivia Question: Albert Wilson