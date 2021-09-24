The Blitz: Friday, September 24, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 pm ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will call the game for CBS. The game will air locally on CBS 4 Miami. To see if the game will be aired on your local CBS affiliate, CLICK HERE. The game will also be broadcast on the NFL Sunday Ticket on channel 715. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 The Joe WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM, and on SiriusXM, you can hear the Miami Dolphins broadcast feed on Ch 386.

The Miami Dolphins have won 7 of their last 8 games vs. the Las Vegas (Oakland) Raiders. The only loss in that stretch was in November of 2017.

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas (Oakland/Los Angeles) Raiders have previously played 36 times in the regular season, with the Dolphins having a slight 18-17-1 lead in the series history. In the postseason, the Raiders are 3-1 lifetime vs. the Dolphins.

Thus far in the 2021 NFL Season, the Dolphins offense ranks 31st in total offense (237.5 ypg), 29th in passing (165 ypg), and 27th in rushing (72.5 ypg). Defensively, the Dolphins rank 15th in total defense (368.5 ypg), 12th in passing (219.5 ypg), 26th in rushing (134 ypg), and tied for 12th in points allowed (25.5 ppg).

The Las Vegas Raiders offense is ranked first in the league in total offense (458 yards per game), first in passing (391 ypg), and tied for 31st in rushing (67 ypg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 16th in total defense (368.5 ypg), tied for 14th in passing (254.5 ypg), 16th in rushing (114 ypg), and tied for eighth in points allowed (22 ppg).