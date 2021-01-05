The Blitz: Fuel for the Fire

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was asked about the message Head Coach Brian Flores conveyed to this team about the offseason.

"To use this as fuel for the fire," Van Ginkel said. "Obviously that one stung and just to remember that feeling and use it as motivation in the offseason and use it going forward, and use it to help push you to be the best player and work on your weaknesses throughout the offseason."

"It's a good motivator to kind of remember what that feeling feels like, because obviously you don't want to feel like that again," Dolphins safety Eric Rowe said.

"We're just going to keep going upward," linebacker Jerome Baker said. "We're led by a great leader in 'Coach Flo' and the ownership. We just have great people all around. The only place we can go is up. We have great guys in the locker room, great trainers, we have a great support staff, we have it all. We just have to put it all together and the Miami Dolphins are definitely going to go upward."

Around the Beat

Peter King listed 20 people who defined the NFL during this tumultuous, unprecedented season. Among them, Miami's Head Athletic Trainer Kyle Johnston.

The Dolphins didn't have the fewest positive tests in the league, but they were probably the most aggressive team in going beyond league protocols to try to keep COVID at bay. Many teams were vigilant. In Miami, coach Brian Flores encouraged Johnston to add extra safeguards. Johnston did, and shared some with the NFL, to pass along to other teams. Such as this one: To be sure all players and employees were wearing Kinexon tracing and social-distancing devices while at the team facility, Miami installed sensors in doorways to ensure no one left the Kinexon thingie in a locker or desk.

