The Blitz: Going Out West

The 49ers listed 12 players on the Thursday injury report.

Full participation: wide receivers Trent Taylor (ankle) and Dante Pettis (knee), safety Jimmie Ward (wrist)

Limited participation: quarterback Jimmy Garappolo (ankle), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quadricep), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

Did not practice: defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (biceps), cornerbacks K'Wuan Williams (knee/hip), Dontae Johnson (groin) and Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (illness)

They Said It

Matt Breida has played the second-most snaps this season among Dolphins running backs. The leader in that department is 2019 seventh-round pick Myles Gaskin. Inactive through the majority of his rookie season, Gaskin earned his way into 180 snaps through the first four games.

Keyword: Earned.

"You could see even when (Gaskin) was inactive, he was in here on his off days training," Flores said. "He and Patrick Laird were training on their own. I'd walk into the bubble and they'd be off in the corner with bands and just trying to get better."

Gaskin's desire for improvement went beyond the physical. He grinds out the mental reps to put himself in a position to be ready for all the elements of playing running back in the NFL.

"He's spent a lot of time with (Running Backs Coach) Eric (Studesville)," Flores said. "I think Eric has done a good job with him as far as getting the mental side of the game down. He took this past offseason and really trained and got his body fit for an NFL season after having been through one. He felt like he needed to make some changes and he made them. Then he comes to training camp and he was very consistent throughout training camp."

Around the Beat

Gaskin is the latest in a recent trend of Dolphins seventh-round picks to not only earn a roster spot, but considerable playing time in games. Gaskin, wide receiver Isaiah Ford, kicker Jason Sanders and fullback Chandler Cox were all drafted in the final round within the last four seasons.

