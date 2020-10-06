The Blitz: Handling Adversity

October 6, 2020
Corrections are made, the players are off and the coaching staff is preparing for the San Francisco 49ers. Today, we'll hear from the offensive assistants as well as the Dolphins coordinators.
Injury Report
Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the team's injury situation in his Monday afternoon press conference.
"Bobby (McCain) went back in and played well. Austin (Jackson) went back in and had to come back out," Flores said. "Shaq (Lawson) had a shoulder (injury). He went out, went back in. He's sore today, I think he'll be ok. Honestly, he's a tough guy and wants to be out there."
"(Byron Jones) had a good week last week," Flores said. "We just felt like he wasn't all the way ready to go last week. But we're hopeful that this week we'll see him a little bit more at practice and if he does well in practice, he'll play next week."
They Said It
Christian Wilkins has played in all 20 games under Brian Flores' tenure in Miami, now 1.25 seasons in the making. The head coach of the Dolphins has praised Wilkins, referring to his energy and workmanlike demeanor as things he and General Manager Chris Grier prefer in a player.
"He's got an energy, he's got life to him," Flores said. "At the same time he has a poise and workman like demeanor. He works his butt off. Football is important to him."
That quote was from 2019. The latter reference to the importance of football to Wilkins is a demeanor the Dolphins hope can help this team steady the ship after a 1-3 start to the season.
"We're close, but there is another level we can go to and I know we can go to it because we've got the right kind of guys in the locker room, the right kind of coaches, really everyone involved," Wilkins said. "We've got the right people around, so I think we'll make that jump when we make those improvements, for sure."
Around the Beat
DeVante Parker moved into ninth place all-time on the Dolphins franchise receiving rankings. Monday, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post detailed Parker's emergence that began in earnest around this time last season.
When DeVante Parker was injured, he believed. When Parker was struggling, he believed. Time and time again, Parker said he was one of the best receivers in the NFL.
And people laughed. There is no reason to laugh any more. Parker is.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
October 6, 2002 – The Dolphins improve to 4-1 with a wire-to-wire 26-13 victory over the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. The Dolphins defense limited Tom Brady and the Patriots to 245 total yards and three turnovers in front a packed house at what was then known as Pro Player Stadium (73,369 in attendance). Chris Chambers and Randy McMichael caught touchdowns from Jay Fiedler with the latter extending the lead to 23-6 late in the third quarter.
Stat of the Day
Since his switch to safety in Week 6 of 2019, Eric Rowe has been lockdown in pass coverage. Rowe has allowed just 35 of 60 passes completed for 307 yards – an average yards per target of 5.1. For context, a receiver with 5.1 yards per target in 2020 would rank 136th in the NFL.
