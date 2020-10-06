The Blitz: Handling Adversity

They Said It

Christian Wilkins has played in all 20 games under Brian Flores' tenure in Miami, now 1.25 seasons in the making. The head coach of the Dolphins has praised Wilkins, referring to his energy and workmanlike demeanor as things he and General Manager Chris Grier prefer in a player.

"He's got an energy, he's got life to him," Flores said. "At the same time he has a poise and workman like demeanor. He works his butt off. Football is important to him."

That quote was from 2019. The latter reference to the importance of football to Wilkins is a demeanor the Dolphins hope can help this team steady the ship after a 1-3 start to the season.

"We're close, but there is another level we can go to and I know we can go to it because we've got the right kind of guys in the locker room, the right kind of coaches, really everyone involved," Wilkins said. "We've got the right people around, so I think we'll make that jump when we make those improvements, for sure."

Around the Beat

DeVante Parker moved into ninth place all-time on the Dolphins franchise receiving rankings. Monday, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post detailed Parker's emergence that began in earnest around this time last season.

When DeVante Parker was injured, he believed. When Parker was struggling, he believed. Time and time again, Parker said he was one of the best receivers in the NFL.

And people laughed. There is no reason to laugh any more. Parker is.