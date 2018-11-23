Presented by

The Blitz: Headlines & Highlights Heading Into Indy

Nov 23, 2018 at 01:04 PM
Eric Todoroff

Digital Media Manager

112318_Blitz

Sunday's game **might as well be a playoff game**. 😳

**Frank Gore** is **taking his career one year at a time**.

It's a "blessing" for Gore to finally be **playing as a pro for his hometown team**. 3️⃣0️⃣5️⃣

Gore is very much **looking forward to his return to Indianapolis**.

When his playing career does come to an end, **Gore’s future will hopefully be in a team’s front office**.

Rookie "Swiss Army knife" **Minkah Fitzpatrick** **has done it all this season**.

**Leonte Carroo** never gave up hope and is **grateful for his chance to showcase his abilities**.

_BD25477

Veteran **Danny Amendola** leads the Dolphins' receiving core with **47 catches and has been the unit’s most reliable option**.

**DeVante Parker** continues to **fight through adversity and intends to play and prove his value**. 😤

D5B_1175

**Jason Sanders** is excited to **meet future Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri**.

Vinatieri is old enough to be Sanders' father. **But who's been the more reliable kicker this season?** 👶🆚👴

**Laremy Tunsil** and **Ja’Wuan James** are **feeling better and may play this Sunday**.

His season-ending injury didn't stop **Albert Wilson** from **distributing turkeys in his hometown**. 🦃

Peyton Manning vs. Dan Marino 1999
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Dolphins-Colts series includes some **memorable showdowns between Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Peyton Manning**.

