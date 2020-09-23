The Blitz: Isaiah Ford's Jacksonville Homecoming

They Said It

Isaiah Ford was born and raised in Jacksonville. A native of Duval County, Ford is excited for his first game playing in the stadium that cast a shadow over his childhood home.

"Yeah, I'm really excited. Any time you get to play in your hometown in front of your family and friends, it'll be a really exciting time," Ford said. "This will be my first time actually getting to play inside the stadium, so I'm really looking forward to that."

Ford caught seven passes Sunday for 76 yards in the loss to Buffalo. Dating back to his Week 13 call-up from the practice squad last season, Ford now has 30 receptions on 44 targets for 324 yards; good for 7.36 yards per target.

Tuesday, Ford detailed the calming presence of veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the Dolphins' offensive huddle.

"With 'Fitz' -- me and him being on the same page with what we're seeing on the field, what coverages, where he is expecting me to be and where I'm expecting him to throw the ball and things like that," Ford said. "His leadership and his command in the huddle kind of gives everyone a sense of peace, especially us having a lot of younger guys. He's always calm, comforting."

Around the Beat

Matt Breida is one horse in a stable of running backs at Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey's disposal. Tuesday, Breida met with the media and discussed his role – and the ultimate goal – with the Dolphins.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald writes:

"I'm not the type of guys who's going to complain about how many carries I get, if I make it to the Pro Bowl," Breida said. "I told [coaches] whatever they ask me to do, I'm going to do. At the end of the day, we want to win. We want to win championships. That's what we want to do. If I was paid to worry about how many number of yards I'm getting, that would be a different story. I'm paid to win championships. That's our end goal."