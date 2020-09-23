The Blitz: Isaiah Ford's Jacksonville Homecoming

September 22, 2020
On the road again! The Dolphins leave tonight for a short trip up north in anticipation of a prime time date with in-state rival Jacksonville. Tuesday, we heard from some of the offensive players and Brian Flores on the trip, scouting the opposition and much more.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Tuesday Injury Report
The Dolphins listed 10 players on the Tuesday injury report that was released before the team's practice.
Cornerback Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) was not expected to practice.
Wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) and defensive end Shaq Lawson (hip) were expected to be limited participants.
Linebackers Kyle Van Noy (hand), Elandon Roberts (concussion), running back Matt Breida (ankle), wide receiver Jakeem Grant (shoulder), and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle) were expected to be full participants.
Jacksonville listed five players on their Tuesday injury report. Center Brandon Linder (knee) and safety Benjamin Watson (illness) did not practice.
Wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. (chest), kicker Josh Lambo (hip) and tight end Tyler Davis (knee) were limited.
They Said It
Isaiah Ford was born and raised in Jacksonville. A native of Duval County, Ford is excited for his first game playing in the stadium that cast a shadow over his childhood home.
"Yeah, I'm really excited. Any time you get to play in your hometown in front of your family and friends, it'll be a really exciting time," Ford said. "This will be my first time actually getting to play inside the stadium, so I'm really looking forward to that."
Ford caught seven passes Sunday for 76 yards in the loss to Buffalo. Dating back to his Week 13 call-up from the practice squad last season, Ford now has 30 receptions on 44 targets for 324 yards; good for 7.36 yards per target.
Tuesday, Ford detailed the calming presence of veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the Dolphins' offensive huddle.
"With 'Fitz' -- me and him being on the same page with what we're seeing on the field, what coverages, where he is expecting me to be and where I'm expecting him to throw the ball and things like that," Ford said. "His leadership and his command in the huddle kind of gives everyone a sense of peace, especially us having a lot of younger guys. He's always calm, comforting."
Around the Beat
Matt Breida is one horse in a stable of running backs at Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey's disposal. Tuesday, Breida met with the media and discussed his role – and the ultimate goal – with the Dolphins.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald writes:
"I'm not the type of guys who's going to complain about how many carries I get, if I make it to the Pro Bowl," Breida said. "I told [coaches] whatever they ask me to do, I'm going to do. At the end of the day, we want to win. We want to win championships. That's what we want to do. If I was paid to worry about how many number of yards I'm getting, that would be a different story. I'm paid to win championships. That's our end goal."
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
September 23, 2018 – Miami's 28-20 win against the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium improves the team's record to 3-0. In the contest, WR Albert Wilson finds a streaking WR Jakeem Grant on a trick play for a go-ahead 52-yard touchdown with 7:18 remaining in the game. The play marks the longest touchdown pass by a non-quarterback in Dolphins history. With a 74-yard touchdown reception later in the fourth quarter, Wilson becomes the first Dolphins player to throw and catch a touchdown pass in the same game since WR Mark Clayton did it against Buffalo in 1983. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Wilson becomes the fourth player in NFL history to record a passing and receiving touchdown of 50-plus yards in the same game. The three previous players to accomplish the feat are David Patten in 2001, Tom Tracy in 1960 and Jimmy Conzelman in 1923.
Know the Opponent
All but three of Jacksonville's 16 quarterback pressures have come from down linemen. Myles Jack and Joe Schobert are primarily coverage linebackers as the Todd Wash defense – with his Seattle Seahawks roots under the famous cover 3 of Pete Carroll -- emphasizes rushing with four. The two linebackers have played a total of 272 reps this season and have rushed the passer just a combined 13 times.
Content On Tap
Wednesday is preview day! We'll have a comprehensive breakdown of Dolphins at Jaguars both on MiamiDolphins.com and the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield. Plus, we'll bring you the day's Top News, presented by Baptist Health. Don't forget to catch up on the latest episode of the Fish Tank Podcast as Seth and Juice sit down with former Dolphins great Keith Sims, as well as John Congemi's three keys column.