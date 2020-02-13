The Blitz: Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 | Dolphins Drip Tournament

That also means mock draft season is in full swing, with experts and analysts from across the country giving their picks and predictions for the 2020 draft class. The Dolphins currently hold three picks in the first round and are expected to be big players during the weekend.

Who will the Dolphins pick in the first round this year? That will be decided on April 23 in Las Vegas. But for now, experts seem to generally believe Tua Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins top target. Take a look at everyone’s speculation in our second mock draft roundup, and let us know your thoughts about what the Dolphins should do in April.