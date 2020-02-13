Thursday, Feb 13, 2020 02:16 PM

The Blitz: Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 | Dolphins Drip Tournament

Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

It's officially the slow season in the NFL. Players are enjoying time off away from the football field, while front offices and coaching staffs prepare for the upcoming round of free agency, trades and the draft.

That also means mock draft season is in full swing, with experts and analysts from across the country giving their picks and predictions for the 2020 draft class. The Dolphins currently hold three picks in the first round and are expected to be big players during the weekend.

Who will the Dolphins pick in the first round this year? That will be decided on April 23 in Las Vegas. But for now, experts seem to generally believe Tua Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins top target. Take a look at everyone’s speculation in our second mock draft roundup, and let us know your thoughts about what the Dolphins should do in April.

Related Links

Mike Gesicki Can BALL

It's no secret that tight end Mike Gesicki can play football. We saw his promise and commitment pay off in the latter part of the 2019 season, catching 23 passes and six touchdowns in the team's final six games.

But did you know Gesicki was a dominant basketball player in high school?

It may (or may not) come as a surprise that 6-foot-6-inch Gesicki was a force to play against on the court during his time at Southern Regional High School in Manahawkin, N.J.

He scored 20 or more points in 15 games during his senior season and constantly bodied opponents in the paint. And, on occasion, knocked down shots from behind the arc.

Dolphins To Host HBCU and RCI Combines

From March 27-29, the NFL will use the Dolphins Baptist Health Training Facility as the spot for the 2020 Historically Black Colleges and Universities Combine. In addition to the HBCU Combine, the Regional Combine Invitational (RCI) will be hosted during the same weekend.

Both combines will give athletes and draft prospects not invited to the national combine a chance to gain exposure to NFL scouts and teams. The official players list will be finalized over the next couple of weeks.

This is the schedule for the combine that weekend:

Format for the HBCU Combine:

  • Friday, March 27: Measurements and Club Interviews
  • Saturday, March 28: On-Field Workouts

Format for the RCI:

  • Saturday, March 28: Measurements and Club Interviews
  • Sunday, March 29: On-Field Workouts

 Instagram Drip Tournament

It's the matchup of all matchups. It's drip versus drip. It's quarterback versus wide receiver. Right now, the Dolphins "Drip King" is being decided on Instagram right now.

For those unaware of what's been happening this week, The Drip Tournament has been taking place on the Dolphins Instagram and Dolphins Drip pages since Monday. The bracket-style tournament pitted the fashion choices of Dolphins players against their fellow teammates.

In the final round of voting, it's quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick against his offensive partner, wide receiver Devante Parker. Fitzpatrick beat Allen Hurns in the final four, while Parker took care of business against Walt Aikens.

To take part in the championship round and help crown the Drip King, head over to the Dolphins Instagram and vote for who you think has the most drip in the Dolphins locker room! For drip updates throughout the season, follow the Dolphins Drip page on Instagram as well.

Related Content

The Blitz: Todd McShay Mock Draft, Brian Flores One Year Later
news

The Blitz: Todd McShay Mock Draft, Brian Flores One Year Later

Todd McShay released his second mock draft of the year; looking back at Brian Flores' first day one year later.
The Blitz: Preston Williams' Recovery, Hard Rock Stadium Eliminates Single-Use Plastic
news

The Blitz: Preston Williams' Recovery, Hard Rock Stadium Eliminates Single-Use Plastic

The rookie receiver has had a strong road to recovery heading into the 2020 NFL season.
The Blitz: Sam Eguavoen's NFL Journey, Four Days Until Super Bowl LIV
news

The Blitz: Sam Eguavoen's NFL Journey, Four Days Until Super Bowl LIV

The linebacker has emerged as an NFL starter after playing in the CFL.
The Blitz: Zach Thomas' Hall Of Fame Case, NFL Mock Draft Roundup
news

The Blitz: Zach Thomas' Hall Of Fame Case, NFL Mock Draft Roundup

The discussion for Zach Thomas' Hall of Fame candidacy is heating up.
The Blitz: Dolphins Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant
news

The Blitz: Dolphins Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Dan Marino and several Dolphins players remembered the legacy of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
The Blitz: Senior Bowl On Saturday, Preston Williams Feature And More
news

The Blitz: Senior Bowl On Saturday, Preston Williams Feature And More

Top headlines surrounding the Miami Dolphins this week.
The Blitz: Saturday Storylines Before Dolphins-Vikings
news

The Blitz: Saturday Storylines Before Dolphins-Vikings

The Blitz: Thursday's Top Headlines & Highlights
news

The Blitz: Thursday's Top Headlines & Highlights

The Blitz: Miami Miracle | Tuesday's Trending Content
news

The Blitz: Miami Miracle | Tuesday's Trending Content

The Blitz: Miami Miracle | Headlines & Highlights
news

The Blitz: Miami Miracle | Headlines & Highlights

The Blitz: Dolphins-Patriots Saturday Storylines
news

The Blitz: Dolphins-Patriots Saturday Storylines

Advertising