The Blitz: Monday, December 6, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins won their fifth straight game to go to 6-7 on the season by beating the New York Giants 20-9 on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins' offense, throwing for two touchdowns and 244 yards. The touchdown receptions came from Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford. Rookie Jaylen Waddle continued to rack up receptions by hauling in nine passes for 90 receiving yards. On defense, rookie Jaelan Phillips recorded two more sacks to give him 8.5 sacks on the season, and Xavien Howard had an interception in the first half to give him three this year. The Dolphins will now have their BYE week next week, and will return to action on December 19 vs the New York Jets.

Sunday's victory was the Dolphins' first win over the Giants since Oct. 5, 2003, and the first time Miami Dolphins have ever defeated the Giants at Hard Rock Stadium.

Rookie Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 9 receptions for 90 yards on Sunday. Waddle is just 35 receiving yards away from the Dolphins rookie receiving yards record (883, Chris Chambers, 2001) and just 16 receptions shy of the NFL's rookie receptions record (101, Anquan Boldin, 2003). With his 9 receptions, Waddle now has 86 receptions on the season which broke the Dolphins rookie record for receptions. Jarvis Landry previously held the record with 84.

Jaylen Waddle was asked after the game how important it was for him to own the Dolphins rookie record for receptions. Waddle said, "It's big. I really didn't even know until they put it on the screen. Everybody was cheering. I was, like, that's pretty cool. I think it's just great, great to have. I wouldn't be able to have the record without quarterback, o-line and coaches just trusting me, believing in me to put me in position to get the ball, so all credit to them."

Rookie Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips has six sacks in the past three games, including five sacks in the past two contests. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Phillips is the first NFL rookie since Julius Peppers in 2002 to record at least six sacks in a three-game span. Phillips has 8.5 sacks now on the season breaking the Dolphins rookie record of 8.0 held by Lorenzo Bromell (1998) and Bill Stanfill (1969).