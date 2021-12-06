The Blitz: Monday, December 6, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins won their fifth straight game to go to 6-7 on the season by beating the New York Giants 20-9 on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins' offense, throwing for two touchdowns and 244 yards. The touchdown receptions came from Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford. Rookie Jaylen Waddle continued to rack up receptions by hauling in nine passes for 90 receiving yards. On defense, rookie Jaelan Phillips recorded two more sacks to give him 8.5 sacks on the season, and Xavien Howard had an interception in the first half to give him three this year. The Dolphins will now have their BYE week next week, and will return to action on December 19 vs the New York Jets.
Sunday's victory was the Dolphins' first win over the Giants since Oct. 5, 2003, and the first time Miami Dolphins have ever defeated the Giants at Hard Rock Stadium.
Rookie Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 9 receptions for 90 yards on Sunday. Waddle is just 35 receiving yards away from the Dolphins rookie receiving yards record (883, Chris Chambers, 2001) and just 16 receptions shy of the NFL's rookie receptions record (101, Anquan Boldin, 2003). With his 9 receptions, Waddle now has 86 receptions on the season which broke the Dolphins rookie record for receptions. Jarvis Landry previously held the record with 84.
Jaylen Waddle was asked after the game how important it was for him to own the Dolphins rookie record for receptions. Waddle said, "It's big. I really didn't even know until they put it on the screen. Everybody was cheering. I was, like, that's pretty cool. I think it's just great, great to have. I wouldn't be able to have the record without quarterback, o-line and coaches just trusting me, believing in me to put me in position to get the ball, so all credit to them."
Rookie Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips has six sacks in the past three games, including five sacks in the past two contests. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Phillips is the first NFL rookie since Julius Peppers in 2002 to record at least six sacks in a three-game span. Phillips has 8.5 sacks now on the season breaking the Dolphins rookie record of 8.0 held by Lorenzo Bromell (1998) and Bill Stanfill (1969).
Phillips was asked after the game what he attributes for his increased production the last five or six weeks. Phillips said, "I think it's us as a defensive line and defense in general just playing together. They always say sacks come in bunches, and the last five, six weeks or so I just think we've been executing really well. Been working really well together and just been getting after it. That's all you can do."
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
To keep a team out of the end zone – you guys have only given up four touchdowns in this five-week winning streak – how have you been able to buckle down and set the record like that?
Jerome Baker: "It's a credit to the coaches. They put us in position to excel so credit to them. We just go out there and execute and get it done. We have the mentality now that don't let anybody score and we believe that and it's showing."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The Miami Dolphins hosted Miami Dade County Public Schools #ValuesMatterMiami students at the Truist Football Unites Tailgate prior to the Giants vs Dolphins game on Sunday.
Trivia
On October 17, 1999, the Dolphins beat the Patriots 31-30 in Foxboro. Olindo Mare kicked six field goals, but it was a five-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds left that decided the game. Which fullback caught the game-winning touchdown from quarterback Damon Huard?
On This Day
The Miami Dolphins went to 8-4 on the season with a 19-7 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. The Bengals got on the board first when Brandon Allen hit Tyler Boyd for a 72-yard touchdown pass. Those would be the only points Cincinnati had on the day, as Miami went on to score 19 unanswered points to come out on top. The Dolphins were led by kicker Jason Sanders who hit 4 field goals in the victory. Tua Tagovailoa hit Mike Gesicki for a five-yard touchdown pass in the 3rd quarter for Miami's only touchdown on the day. Tua Tagovailoa threw for just under 300 yards as he had 296 on the day and Myles Gaskin added 90 rushing yards on this day.
Answer to Trivia Question: Stanley Pritchett