The Blitz: Monday, November 1, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins fell to 1-7 on the season with a 26-11 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, NY. The Dolphins went into halftime tied with the Bills 3-3 but couldn't make enough plays in the second half, and the Bills pulled away late with 16 points in the 4th quarter. Next week, the Dolphins head home for a contest with the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins held Buffalo to only 3 points in the first half, and the Dolphins defense had a lot of success shutting down the Bills offense. Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was asked about that after the game, and he said, "We had some great play calling from the coaches. I think we were getting back a little bit to what we were doing last year with the coverage we were playing."

Wide receiver Devante Parker's 85 receiving yards give him 4,539 for his career and move him past wide receiver Duriel Harris (4,534) for sixth in team history, and Parker's eight receptions give him 323 for his career and move him past wide receiver Davone Bess (321) for eighth place in team history.

Cornerback Byron Jones played in his 100th NFL game on Sunday, and linebacker Elandon Roberts started his 50th NFL game on Sunday.

After the game, head coach Brian Flores was asked about Tua Tagovailoa's play today. Coach Flores said, "Again, I know there are some plays he wishes he had back. The one before the half for sure and then the interception. But he made some good throws. I thought we moved the ball decently in the first half, got some first downs in the run game, threw some good balls to (DeVante) Parker and got (Mike) Gesicki on that fourth down. I thought he did some good things but overall, not enough."