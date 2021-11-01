The Blitz: Monday, November 1, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins fell to 1-7 on the season with a 26-11 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, NY. The Dolphins went into halftime tied with the Bills 3-3 but couldn't make enough plays in the second half, and the Bills pulled away late with 16 points in the 4th quarter. Next week, the Dolphins head home for a contest with the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins held Buffalo to only 3 points in the first half, and the Dolphins defense had a lot of success shutting down the Bills offense. Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was asked about that after the game, and he said, "We had some great play calling from the coaches. I think we were getting back a little bit to what we were doing last year with the coverage we were playing."
Wide receiver Devante Parker's 85 receiving yards give him 4,539 for his career and move him past wide receiver Duriel Harris (4,534) for sixth in team history, and Parker's eight receptions give him 323 for his career and move him past wide receiver Davone Bess (321) for eighth place in team history.
Cornerback Byron Jones played in his 100th NFL game on Sunday, and linebacker Elandon Roberts started his 50th NFL game on Sunday.
After the game, head coach Brian Flores was asked about Tua Tagovailoa's play today. Coach Flores said, "Again, I know there are some plays he wishes he had back. The one before the half for sure and then the interception. But he made some good throws. I thought we moved the ball decently in the first half, got some first downs in the run game, threw some good balls to (DeVante) Parker and got (Mike) Gesicki on that fourth down. I thought he did some good things but overall, not enough."
Brian Flores was also asked about his message to the team right now at the midway point of the season and the Dolphins being 1-7. Coach Flores said, "I'm telling them to – I thought the guys fought. It's a good team. I thought they fought. I thought they played hard. I thought they played with great effort. But we've got to make more plays. I think it's things that we can definitely get fixed. A shift and a motion and an alignment error. Some other things that we missed in a game. Some missed alignments defensively as well. If we can do some of those things on a more consistent basis, it will definitely go a long way to have the results we want."
Quote of the Day
Walk us through that completion on fourth down – the 40-yard catch.
Tight end Mike Gesicki: "You've just got to make the most of your opportunities when they present themselves. That was an opportunity on fourth down. Made the most of it. Tua (Tagovailoa) gave a great ball like I just said, stepped up in the pocket, made a big play on fourth down, gave me an opportunity and if I have an opportunity to make a catch I've got to go up and get it. And we were able to score a touchdown that drive, get a two-point conversion and kind of get some momentum going back our way."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee has raised over $1.1 million for civic engagement, education, and economic empowerment in South Florida.
Trivia
What 1,000-yard rusher wore #26 for the Dolphins between 2012-2015? And in which season did he rush for over 1,000 yards in Miami?
On This Day
One year ago today, Tua Tagovailoa made his first career NFL start, and the Dolphins beat the Los Angeles Rams 28-17. This was a total team victory as each unit (Offense, Defense, and Special Teams) contributed with a touchdown. The win put Miami over .500 on the season at 4-3.
Answer to Trivia Question:Lamar Miller, 2014