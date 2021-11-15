The Blitz: Monday, November 15, 2021

Quote of the Day

Brian Flores: "I think Josh and the defensive staff did a nice job coming up with the gameplan. They do it every week. Each week may call for something a little bit different. This week the feeling was that we tried to apply some pressure as much as we could. Josh, (Anthony) Campanile, (Gerald Alexander), Charles (Burks), Austin (Clark), Rob (Leonard) and all those guys work together to come up with the gameplan they feel is best for us to try to have success. Really it boils down to the players executing, which our guys were able to do last night against a very good football team."