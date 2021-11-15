The Blitz: Monday, November 15, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Jason Sanders was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals last Thursday evening vs. the Ravens and extended his PAT streak to 63 consecutive makes, the longest active mark in the NFL.
Tua Tagovailoa's 1-yard touchdown run vs. the Ravens on Sunday was the sixth rushing touchdown of Tagovailoa's career, moving him into a tie for fifth place (with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ryan Tannehill) for most by a quarterback in Dolphins history.
On Friday, head coach Brian Flores spoke with the media and was asked about the status of Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller, who has been on IR: "It's possible. We'll still take it day to day. He's definitely improving and trending in the right direction. We are hopeful for this week. Can't say definitively just yet. We've still got a few days until we get back out there. We'll know more next week."
Miami is 8-3 in games played in November under Brian Flores, including a 5-1 mark at home. The Dolphins have won 7 of their last 11 home games.
With the Dolphins winning over the Ravens on a short week, this is the first time the Dolphins had won two games within five days since 2009, when Miami defeated Tampa Bay on Sun., Nov. 15, and won at Carolina on Thurs., Nov. 19.
Did you and Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer at all discuss, prior to the last couple of weeks, about becoming even more aggressive and blitzing even more just as a general strategy?
Brian Flores: "I think Josh and the defensive staff did a nice job coming up with the gameplan. They do it every week. Each week may call for something a little bit different. This week the feeling was that we tried to apply some pressure as much as we could. Josh, (Anthony) Campanile, (Gerald Alexander), Charles (Burks), Austin (Clark), Rob (Leonard) and all those guys work together to come up with the gameplan they feel is best for us to try to have success. Really it boils down to the players executing, which our guys were able to do last night against a very good football team."
Before the game Thursday Night, the Dolphins welcomed Commander Gen. Laura Richardson & CSM Benjamin Jones to honor our nation's veterans.
How many seasons did the Dolphins finish under .500 in the '70s, '80s, and '90s combined?
The Dolphins went to 6-3 on the 2020 season by beating the Chargers 29-21 at Hard Rock Stadium. This game was hyped as the battle of rookie QB's, Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa, and on this, Tua came out on top, throwing two touchdowns in the victory. Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed ran for 85 yards and a touchdown as well in the victory. The win was sealed when Xavien Howard intercepted a Justin Herbert pass and ran it back 28 yards.
Answer to Trivia Question:Two (1976 and 1988)