The Blitz: Monday, November 29, 2021

Quote of the Day

Jevon Holland: "I think, first of all, we're all friends. Not just teammates, but friends. We hang out after meetings, outside of the facility, things like that, and that really builds a strong connection. I feel like I've always been that way trying to be close with the people in my class, but also my other teammates. If they're older, younger, doesn't matter. I think that builds great chemistry, especially on the field. But yeah, I mean, we support each other regardless of what we're doing. Those are my dogs. I talk to them every day. Even when we leave the facility, I'm with them all day, and we leave the facility, and I'm still texting them, sending them stuff on Instagram. Those are my good friends, man. Definitely."