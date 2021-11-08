The Blitz: Monday, November 8, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins got their second win on the season with a 17-9 victory over the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins were led by Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, who was 26 for 43 for 244 yards and a touchdown. Running back Myles Gaskin added a rushing touchdown on the day as well. On defense, the Dolphins sacked Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor five times during the contest. Emmanuel Ogbah had 4 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 pass defended, and 3 quarterback hits on the day leading the Dolphins defense in this victory.
Miami Dolphins WR Kirk Merritt had his first career NFL reception Sunday vs. Houston.
Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle has 56 receptions on the season, which moves him into fourth place on the all-time Miami Dolphins charts for most receptions by a rookie.
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice all week and didn't start on Sunday, and was the backup quarterback in this game. When head coach Brian Flores was asked about the situation and Tua's status, he said, "He got hurt or banged it last week. Finished the game in Buffalo. He was limited all week. Look, he is tough. He tried to go….We thought it was enough to put him in a backup role, and we felt like that was the best thing for the team, so we would have had to change some things offensively if he went in, if he had to go in, but Jacoby was able to finish the game."
The Dolphins' defense didn't give up a touchdown in the victory on Sunday and forced four turnovers. Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about what were the keys to creating the turnovers and not giving up a touchdown. Flores said, "It's always communication, tackling, limiting big plays. We work on getting the ball off really every day and we were able to do that. Got some decent pressure on the quarterback. Then when you get in the red zone, those plays are — they're so critical. Especially at the end of the game. One of those is a touchdown instead of a field goal, and it's a whole different game. We work on it a lot, and they executed today, so it helped us."
Tight end Mike Gesicki had two one-handed receptions in this game. He was asked after the game if this is something he works on in practice. Mike said, "Yeah, I work on that a lot. The catches – everybody sees them on Sunday, but they happen behind the scenes and things like that. One of our strength coaches, Jimmy Mangiero, he throws me so many damn footballs, you would think he is a JUGS machine. We do a ton of drills together on off days, before practice, after practice. All that kind of stuff. You do it so many repetitions. This way when it happens on Sunday, it just happens naturally."
Quote of the Day
What was the key to your interception in the end zone?
Safety Jevon Holland: Just reading Tyrod, and he is a great quarterback, so all week I've been preparing trying to get the next step, and I read my keys and just executed, and so Coach G.A. (Gerald Alexander) always says when splash plays happen, opportunity meets execution. So that's what happened. Yes, sir.
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The Miami Dolphins are supporting Ruban Roberts the Teen Talk program designed to improve relationships between youth and law enforcement with meals from black-owned businesses, Pastime Restaurant.
Trivia
Who was the owner/founder of the Dolphins that was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990?
On This Day
November 8, 1981: Don Shula Wins his 200th Game as an NFL Head Coach with Overtime Win over New England
The Dolphins needed overtime, but they kicked a game-winning 30-yard field goal to go to 7-2-1 on the season and give Don Shula his 200th win as an NFL head coach on this day. Miami was down 17-6 at halftime but came storming back for a big win on the road. In the second half, the Dolphins had three rushing touchdowns. Tony Nathan, Tommy Vigorito, and David Woodley all found the endzone in the comeback, and Uew von Schamann kicked three field goals on the day as well.
Dolphins Challenge Cancer Silent Auction
There is still time left to get in on the Miami Dolphins Silent Auction, where the proceeds go to support cancer research. Put in your bids on some outstanding Miami Dolphins autographed memorabilia.
Answer to Trivia Question:Joe Robbie