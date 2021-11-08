The Blitz: Monday, November 8, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins got their second win on the season with a 17-9 victory over the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins were led by Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, who was 26 for 43 for 244 yards and a touchdown. Running back Myles Gaskin added a rushing touchdown on the day as well. On defense, the Dolphins sacked Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor five times during the contest. Emmanuel Ogbah had 4 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 pass defended, and 3 quarterback hits on the day leading the Dolphins defense in this victory.

Miami Dolphins WR Kirk Merritt had his first career NFL reception Sunday vs. Houston.

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle has 56 receptions on the season, which moves him into fourth place on the all-time Miami Dolphins charts for most receptions by a rookie.

Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice all week and didn't start on Sunday, and was the backup quarterback in this game. When head coach Brian Flores was asked about the situation and Tua's status, he said, "He got hurt or banged it last week. Finished the game in Buffalo. He was limited all week. Look, he is tough. He tried to go….We thought it was enough to put him in a backup role, and we felt like that was the best thing for the team, so we would have had to change some things offensively if he went in, if he had to go in, but Jacoby was able to finish the game."

The Dolphins' defense didn't give up a touchdown in the victory on Sunday and forced four turnovers. Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about what were the keys to creating the turnovers and not giving up a touchdown. Flores said, "It's always communication, tackling, limiting big plays. We work on getting the ball off really every day and we were able to do that. Got some decent pressure on the quarterback. Then when you get in the red zone, those plays are — they're so critical. Especially at the end of the game. One of those is a touchdown instead of a field goal, and it's a whole different game. We work on it a lot, and they executed today, so it helped us."