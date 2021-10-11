The Blitz: Monday, October 11, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins lost 45-17 on Sunday to Tampa Bay to fall to 1-4 on the season. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns in the game. For the Dolphins, Jacoby Brissett had his best game of the season, throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns. The Dolphins will now travel to London this upcoming week to take on the 0-5 Jacksonville Jaguars.

With 10 receptions on Sunday, Myles Gaskin becomes the third Dolphins player with at least 10 receptions in a game this season, joining Jaylen Waddle (12 at LV) and Mike Gesicki (10 at LV). This is the first time in Dolphins history that three different players have recorded a 10+ catch game in the same season. Myles Gaskin is the only player in team history whose primary position is running back to have two or more receiving TDs in multiple games. Gaskin also caught two TDs on Dec. 26, 2020 at Las Vegas.

Dolphins rookie linebacker Jaelan Phillips recorded the first full sack of his NFL career on Sunday, taking down Tom Brady in the third quarter. Linebacker Jerome Baker also had a sack earlier in the game.