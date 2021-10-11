The Blitz: Monday, October 11, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins lost 45-17 on Sunday to Tampa Bay to fall to 1-4 on the season. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns in the game. For the Dolphins, Jacoby Brissett had his best game of the season, throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns. The Dolphins will now travel to London this upcoming week to take on the 0-5 Jacksonville Jaguars.
With 10 receptions on Sunday, Myles Gaskin becomes the third Dolphins player with at least 10 receptions in a game this season, joining Jaylen Waddle (12 at LV) and Mike Gesicki (10 at LV). This is the first time in Dolphins history that three different players have recorded a 10+ catch game in the same season. Myles Gaskin is the only player in team history whose primary position is running back to have two or more receiving TDs in multiple games. Gaskin also caught two TDs on Dec. 26, 2020 at Las Vegas.
Dolphins rookie linebacker Jaelan Phillips recorded the first full sack of his NFL career on Sunday, taking down Tom Brady in the third quarter. Linebacker Jerome Baker also had a sack earlier in the game.
This week, the Dolphins made an adjustment on their offensive line, starting Liam Eichenberg at left tackle and Austin Jackson at left guard. Head Coach Brian Flores had this to say on the move. "We just felt that was the best move, to move [tackle] Austin [Jackson] inside, put [tackle] Liam [Eichenberg] outside. I thought they both had a good week of practice in there, with Austin inside and Liam outside. Might have to look at the film and see what that really looked like. But, my initial looking at it, it looked like it was ok. But I've definitely got to watch the film and take a look. I thought we did some good things offensively. So, hopefully, [there are] some things to build on there. But as a team, we have a lot of things we need to improve on."
Quote of the Day
"The offense was able to generate some downfield plays today. What did you think were the reasons that came to fruition?"
Tight End Mike Gesicki: "Repetitions in practice, taking chances out there and then guys going out and making plays. We got enough guys to go out there and make plays. I think we were able to showcase it here and there throughout the course of the game."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The Miami Dolphins are recognizing the diversity in their family during Hispanic Heritage Month. Meet Marcus, who is the Dolphins' Sr. Director of Legal and Government Affairs, as he and his daughters share the importance of their Cuban roots.
Trivia
Out of what school did the Dolphins draft Quarterback David Woodley in the 8th round of the 1980 NFL Draft? Woodley made 40 regular-season starts in four years in Miami and led the Dolphins to the Super Bowl in the 1982 season.
On This Day
The Dolphins stayed undefeated on this day back in 1992 when they scored the last 10 points of the game to beat the Falcons 21-17. Miami Dolphins running back Mark Higgs ran for two touchdowns to lead the Dolphins scoring. Dan Marino added 250 passing yards on the day, and Miami Dolphins cornerback Vestee Jackson intercepted a pass and took it back 30 yards for a touchdown. This game is famous for being the game when Atlanta Falcons cornerback Deion Sanders was active for an NFL and MLB game both on the same day. Sanders caught one pass for 9 yards, returned a punt, and two kickoffs. Immediately after the game, Sanders took a flight to Pittsburgh and was active for the Braves vs. Pirates NLCS playoff game. Sanders did not play in the baseball game.
Answer to Trivia Question: Louisiana State University