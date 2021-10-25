The Blitz: Monday, October 25, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins fell to the Atlanta Falcons 30-28 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins took a 28-27 lead with a little over two and a half minutes left in the game, but QB Matt Ryan and the Falcons' offense marched down the field and kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to get the victory. Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had four touchdown passes on the day, as well as two interceptions, to go with 291 yards passing. Next week, the Dolphins will travel to Orchard Park, NY to take on the first-place Buffalo Bills.

Brian Flores was asked about having the lead with a little over two minutes left in the game and being in a position to have the defense win the game. Coach Flores said, "We didn't do a good enough job. They made some plays. Threw it to Pitts on the over route on the nine ball. Weren't able to stop them there at the end. Tried to force a field goal earlier and get the ball back. Didn't do enough."

Coach Flores was also asked about the performance of Tua Tagovailoa. He said, "You know, I thought bringing us back on the fourth quarter, putting two drives together to give us the lead, that's what you are looking for in a quarterback. From that standpoint, he put us in position to win the game, which at the end of the day, that's all you can ask for from the quarterback. Obviously, some plays he wishes he had back, but overall, I thought he did a lot of good things."

Mike Gesicki's 85 receiving yards gives him 1,902 career receiving yards, which moves him into fourth place in team history among tight ends.

Xavien Howard's interception on Matt Ryan was the 24th interception of Howard's career, moving him into a tie for sixth place (split with Louis Oliver, Terrell Buckley, and William Judson) in team history.