The Blitz: Monday, October 25, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins fell to the Atlanta Falcons 30-28 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins took a 28-27 lead with a little over two and a half minutes left in the game, but QB Matt Ryan and the Falcons' offense marched down the field and kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to get the victory. Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had four touchdown passes on the day, as well as two interceptions, to go with 291 yards passing. Next week, the Dolphins will travel to Orchard Park, NY to take on the first-place Buffalo Bills.
Brian Flores was asked about having the lead with a little over two minutes left in the game and being in a position to have the defense win the game. Coach Flores said, "We didn't do a good enough job. They made some plays. Threw it to Pitts on the over route on the nine ball. Weren't able to stop them there at the end. Tried to force a field goal earlier and get the ball back. Didn't do enough."
Coach Flores was also asked about the performance of Tua Tagovailoa. He said, "You know, I thought bringing us back on the fourth quarter, putting two drives together to give us the lead, that's what you are looking for in a quarterback. From that standpoint, he put us in position to win the game, which at the end of the day, that's all you can ask for from the quarterback. Obviously, some plays he wishes he had back, but overall, I thought he did a lot of good things."
Mike Gesicki's 85 receiving yards gives him 1,902 career receiving yards, which moves him into fourth place in team history among tight ends.
Xavien Howard's interception on Matt Ryan was the 24th interception of Howard's career, moving him into a tie for sixth place (split with Louis Oliver, Terrell Buckley, and William Judson) in team history.
Wide receiver Isaiah Ford was called up from the practice squad on Saturday, and in Sunday's game, he caught a touchdown. When asked about that, Ford said, "I mean, it was pretty surreal moment. Like I said, unfortunately, we lost, so doesn't mean as much. Maybe wish I could have made another play or so that maybe would have helped us win the game, but just got to move on to next week."
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
What happened on the forced fumble? It looked like you had your eyes on the ball for a while.
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah: "Yeah, I saw him cut back. I just knew he was going to have the ball hanging so I just immediately went straight for the ball. It happened to come out and luckily, (Nik) Needham recovered it. It was a big momentum for the team, and I'm just doing my part."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The Miami Dolphins announced that the Dolphins Challenge Cancer XI (DCC XI) raised a record-breaking $6.3M in support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of the University of Miami Health System, bringing the event's eleven-year total to more than $45.5M. During halftime on Sunday, Dolphins leadership presented a check to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Trivia
Which two Dolphins cornerbacks both had 8 interceptions in the 1998 season?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
Dolphins kicker Olindo Mare dueled with Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri and kicked one more field goal than his counterpart to give Miami the 12-9 win and send them to 5-2 on the season. Mare kicked field goals of 48, 38, 25, and 43 yards to account for all 12 Miami points. Dan Marino did throw for 279 yards on the day but did have three interceptions in the game. On the flip side, the Dolphins defense had one interception of Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe. It was Mare's last field goal of 43 yards in overtime that gave Miami the win.
Answer to Trivia Question:Terrell Buckley and Sam Madison