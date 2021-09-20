The Blitz: Monday, September 20, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins lost their home opener 35-0 in front of 65,040 people at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday and are now 1-1 on the season. Head Coach Brian Flores had this to say about the loss, "We didn't play well in any area, we beat ourselves. Penalties, dropped passes, missed tackles, and that starts with me. I've got to do a better job. I've got to do a better job of getting us ready to go and that wasn't the case today. Give Buffalo credit. They're a good team. They played well in all three phases. But we need to do a much better job from an execution standpoint and give ourselves an opportunity to be in the game."

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the game early in the 1st quarter with a rib injury, he did not return. Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said after the game they will be running more tests Sunday evening and into Monday. At this time, they do not have any clarity on the severity of his injury or know the potential length of time he may miss with this injury.

Punt returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant left the game Sunday with an ankle injury, he did not return to the game. Guard/tackle Jesse Davis also left the game with a knee injury and did not return.

The Dolphins defense forced two turnovers vs the Bills on Sunday and extended their turnover streak to 24 games, the longest active streak in the NFL. The first came from linebacker Jerome Baker, who forced a fumble off Buffalo running back Zack Moss with 4:01 left in the first quarter. The ball was recovered by safety Jevon Holland.