The Blitz: Sam Eguavoen's NFL Journey, Four Days Until Super Bowl LIV

As an early standout in training camp, the young linebacker didn't shy away from being a key contributor in practice and preseason games. Back in August, linebackers coach Rob Leonard praised Eguavoen for his physicality and "the fundamentals" he displayed during camp. The former CFL standout kept his will and desire to play in the NFL, making the 53-man roster as a 26-year-old NFL rookie. He became a regular contributor on defense and special teams, playing in all 16 games, piling up 40 tackles and 3.5 sacks during his rookie campaign.