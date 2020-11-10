The Blitz: Sanders, 20 Consecutive Field Goals, Gives Flores Confidence

On this Day in Dolphins History

November 10, 1996 - A 36-yard completion to O.J. McDuffie in the second quarter puts quarterback Dan Marino over the 50,000-yard mark for his career, the first quarterback in NFL history to reach that plateau. His eight-yard completion to Fred Barnett in the second quarter is the 4,000th completion of Marino's career, also making him the first quarterback in league history to achieve that feat. These accomplishments occur in a 37-13 victory over Indianapolis at Pro Player Stadium.

Stat of the Day

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah recorded a sack for the fifth-straight game, bringing his season total to seven, which is tied for fourth in the NFL. His 34 quarterback pressures are tied for sixth among edge defenders and his 16 run stops are tied for 14th. He also has three batted passes, tied for second in the NFL among edge defenders.

Content On Tap

Tuesday means the return of Dolphins Today. Johanna will get you caught up on the latest from Dolphins Headquarters.

The players are off but we will hear from the Miami coordinators today. We will recap those press conferences as well as the all-22 from Dolphins-Cardinals on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.