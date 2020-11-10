The Blitz: Sanders, 20 Consecutive Field Goals, Gives Flores Confidence

November 10, 2020
Injury Report
The first injury report for Dolphins-Chargers will be available Wednesday.
They Said It
Jason Sanders entered the 2020 season with three consecutive kicks made. Eight weeks later and with 17 more successful field goals, Sanders now has the franchise record with 20 in a row. Sanders is 10th in the NFL with 72 points and eighth with 9.0 points per game.
The Dolphins win Sunday over Arizona came down to field goal kicking late. Sanders punched kicks of 56 (a career long) and 50 yards through the uprights, giving Miami a valuable six points in the final minutes of either half.
After the game, Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores explained the decision to kick on fourth-and-1 and the team's confidence in their perfect place kicker.
"We have a lot of confidence in him," Flores said. "At that point in the game its fourth-and-one and a lot of people want to go for it. We decided to take the three points and take the lead. Good snap, good hold, good kick, good protection. He made it and that was the difference, he made it and they didn't make it. That's the difference in the game."
For today's edition of Around the Beat, we go to the national level and Jeff Darlington of ESPN. The former Dolphins beat writer authored a series of tweets during the game and after Miami claimed victory in Arizona.
November 10, 1996 - A 36-yard completion to O.J. McDuffie in the second quarter puts quarterback Dan Marino over the 50,000-yard mark for his career, the first quarterback in NFL history to reach that plateau. His eight-yard completion to Fred Barnett in the second quarter is the 4,000th completion of Marino's career, also making him the first quarterback in league history to achieve that feat. These accomplishments occur in a 37-13 victory over Indianapolis at Pro Player Stadium.
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah recorded a sack for the fifth-straight game, bringing his season total to seven, which is tied for fourth in the NFL. His 34 quarterback pressures are tied for sixth among edge defenders and his 16 run stops are tied for 14th. He also has three batted passes, tied for second in the NFL among edge defenders.
