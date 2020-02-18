The Blitz: Shula 50-Year Anniversary, Mel Kiper Mock Draft

As for the later first-round picks, there was a slight discrepancy between the two analysts. Kiper believes the Dolphins will build the offense with their other two picks.

At No. 18, Kiper has Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas coming to South Florida, and his college teammate – running back D’Andre Swift – at No. 26.

"Thomas has dropped a little bit since he went in the top 10 in my Mock Draft 1.0 last month, but that's because this tackle class is so good at the top," Kiper said. "Given its depleted roster, Miami should go with the best prospect available in Round 1, and that's Thomas at No. 18."

He also had big praise for Swift.