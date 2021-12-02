The Blitz: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

This week in the NFL is My Cause My Cleats. Many of the Miami Dolphins players are wearing custom designed cleats that represent a cause which is important to them. On Wednesday, Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was asked about the cleats he will be wearing and said, "I'm supporting the Susan B. Komen Foundation because my cousin was just diagnosed with breast cancer. Just bringing awareness to that and to her, to know that I'm supporting her all the way down in Miami. She's back home. If there's any way I can support her and support anybody that has been through that struggle." View the full list of participants in My Cause My Cleats from the Miami Dolphins.

This week, the Dolphins take on the New York Giants, and the status of Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones is up in the air on if he will play or not. Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about how the status of Jones impacts the way the Dolphins are preparing for the Giants offense. Flores said, "We're preparing as if he's going to be up. We take a look at all of the quarterbacks. They have plenty of guys to prepare for – offensively, defensively and in the kicking game. They've got some really good players in the kicking game as well – Julian Love, Keion Crossen. They've got some really good players across the board. Leonard Willimas – he's a problem. A major problem. (James) Bradberry. They've got a good team and I know this staff, so they're going to have their team ready to go for sure."

Mike Gesicki was asked about the Giants defense and what stands out about them. Gesicki said, "A lot of playmakers. Up front, they're big. Really big. Then the 'backers are good players. Then in the secondary, they've got (James) Bradberry, who plays very physical. I went back and watched a couple of games that he played this season. He's made a lot of plays playing physical. (Xavier) McKinney in the back at safety. He's made a ton of plays back there. Then one of their other DBs – Julian Love – he's made a ton of plays as well. They've got guys across the board that can make plays. And also with (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator) Patrick Graham being over there, he was here in 2019 so we know overall his philosophy and how he wants to play. They're going to be ready to play so we have to continue to prepare and be ready on Sunday."

Miami has been one of the NFL's fastest-starting teams the past two seasons. In the first quarter of games this season, the Dolphins have outscored opponents 69-46. The +23 point differential is seventh in the NFL this year.