The Blitz: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
This week in the NFL is My Cause My Cleats. Many of the Miami Dolphins players are wearing custom designed cleats that represent a cause which is important to them. On Wednesday, Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was asked about the cleats he will be wearing and said, "I'm supporting the Susan B. Komen Foundation because my cousin was just diagnosed with breast cancer. Just bringing awareness to that and to her, to know that I'm supporting her all the way down in Miami. She's back home. If there's any way I can support her and support anybody that has been through that struggle." View the full list of participants in My Cause My Cleats from the Miami Dolphins.
This week, the Dolphins take on the New York Giants, and the status of Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones is up in the air on if he will play or not. Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about how the status of Jones impacts the way the Dolphins are preparing for the Giants offense. Flores said, "We're preparing as if he's going to be up. We take a look at all of the quarterbacks. They have plenty of guys to prepare for – offensively, defensively and in the kicking game. They've got some really good players in the kicking game as well – Julian Love, Keion Crossen. They've got some really good players across the board. Leonard Willimas – he's a problem. A major problem. (James) Bradberry. They've got a good team and I know this staff, so they're going to have their team ready to go for sure."
Mike Gesicki was asked about the Giants defense and what stands out about them. Gesicki said, "A lot of playmakers. Up front, they're big. Really big. Then the 'backers are good players. Then in the secondary, they've got (James) Bradberry, who plays very physical. I went back and watched a couple of games that he played this season. He's made a lot of plays playing physical. (Xavier) McKinney in the back at safety. He's made a ton of plays back there. Then one of their other DBs – Julian Love – he's made a ton of plays as well. They've got guys across the board that can make plays. And also with (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator) Patrick Graham being over there, he was here in 2019 so we know overall his philosophy and how he wants to play. They're going to be ready to play so we have to continue to prepare and be ready on Sunday."
Miami has been one of the NFL's fastest-starting teams the past two seasons. In the first quarter of games this season, the Dolphins have outscored opponents 69-46. The +23 point differential is seventh in the NFL this year.
The Dolphins defense leads the NFL in passes defended (69) and QB hits (90). Miami is tied for third in the NFL in fumble recoveries (9). The Dolphins are fifth in the league in first-down success rate as just 46.4 percent of opposing first-down snaps have gained 4+ yards.
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
Where do you think you're making more of an impact over these last few weeks? Is it in the run game? Is it in the pass rush? What area, do you think?
Andrew Van Ginkel: "I think just overall in my whole game, I feel like I'm just getting my confidence up and being in the right spot and doing what the coaches ask of me and feeding off of the players around me and having fun. I think that has really helped me grow as a player and build my confidence."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Jaelan Phillips spent an afternoon at Lotus House Shelter hosting an afternoon of cookie decorating.
Trivia
How many times did Dan Marino lead the Dolphins to the playoffs in his career?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
In maybe the most memorable Monday Night Football game in NFL history, the Miami Dolphins beat the then-unbeaten Chicago Bears 38-24 on Monday Night Football. It would be the only loss the Bears had in the 1985 season. Dan Marino was 14 for 27 for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Dolphins Wide Receiver Nat Moore had four receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns, Mark Duper had five receptions for 107 yards receiving, and Mark Clayton had five receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown. The Dolphins defense sacked both Chicago quarterbacks (Steve Fuller and Jim McMahon) a total of six times in the game and had one interception as well.
Answer to Trivia Question:10