The Blitz: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

On Wednesday, Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked about his self-scouting process, including if it includes looking at mannerisms to make sure that he doesn't tip off defenses. Tua said, "I would say that is a part of it. I would also say for myself, just finding ways to get completions, get the ball out of my hands on third down. If you looked at previous film, there have been some guys that have been open that I've missed. Just trying to eliminate that period of missing guys, whether it's in the flat, whether it's an under route, an over route, whatever it might be. Just going through my progressions faster."

This year, Jerome Baker is the Miami Dolphins' nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Baker was asked about his work helping the local Haitian community. Baker said, "When I moved down here, I didn't really understand the different communities here, but I made a point to really just learn and meet new people and just really learn. I quickly learned that the Haitian community – they're just beautiful people. I truly love them. Their food is amazing. It was just one of those communities that they just welcomed me in, and I definitely just wanted to help so when I heard about it, the first thing I thought was 'what can I do to help?' And the Dolphins, they did a great job helping me and making sure I did the right thing and making sure that my help is really doing well for them so yeah, shoutout to the Haitian community and shoutout to the Dolphins. They've truly helped me a lot so I appreciate them."

Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about Baker's nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and said, "I think being nominated to be Walter Payton Man of the Year is a great honor. I think it highlights the player on the field, but more importantly off the field, and in the community. I think Jerome has made an impact obviously with our team on the field and certainly in the community as well. Just thinking about the Haiti situation, I know he was very involved in helping them during that situation. He does a lot for the community. I'm proud of him for that. It's certainly an honor for him to be nominated."