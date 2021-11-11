The Blitz: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

Tonight's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens will be broadcast nationally at 8:20 pm ET on FOX, NFL Network, and Amazon. The announcers for the game will be Joe Buck (play by play) and Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Kristina Pink (Sideline), and Mike Pereira (Rules Analyst). Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 Sports WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on Ch. 225.

In Brian Flores' first two seasons as Dolphins head coach, his teams improved as the season progressed. He's 13-6 in games after Halloween, with a 7-3 mark in November and a 6-3 record in December.

Tight end Mike Gesicki met with the media on Tuesday and was asked about Lamar Jackson and where he ranks amongst NFL quarterbacks. Gesicki said, "He's obviously extremely talented and can affect the game in many different ways. He's obviously going to be a big challenge for our defense but one that I'm sure they're excited to go up against."

On Tuesday, cornerback Nik Needham was asked if he has to have his eyes in the backfield more when playing against a quarterback like Lamar Jackson. Needham said, "For sure, it's definitely going to be an eye discipline game. That's what they've been preaching all week. We've got to be on our P's and Q's and make sure that we're all focused and locked in on our jobs. That's what (Defensive Coordinator Josh) Boyer has been preaching."