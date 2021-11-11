The Blitz: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
Tonight's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens will be broadcast nationally at 8:20 pm ET on FOX, NFL Network, and Amazon. The announcers for the game will be Joe Buck (play by play) and Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Kristina Pink (Sideline), and Mike Pereira (Rules Analyst). Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 Sports WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on Ch. 225.
The Miami Dolphins on Wednesday announced they have placed offensive lineman Greg Mancz on injured reserve and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster.
In Brian Flores' first two seasons as Dolphins head coach, his teams improved as the season progressed. He's 13-6 in games after Halloween, with a 7-3 mark in November and a 6-3 record in December.
Tight end Mike Gesicki met with the media on Tuesday and was asked about Lamar Jackson and where he ranks amongst NFL quarterbacks. Gesicki said, "He's obviously extremely talented and can affect the game in many different ways. He's obviously going to be a big challenge for our defense but one that I'm sure they're excited to go up against."
On Tuesday, cornerback Nik Needham was asked if he has to have his eyes in the backfield more when playing against a quarterback like Lamar Jackson. Needham said, "For sure, it's definitely going to be an eye discipline game. That's what they've been preaching all week. We've got to be on our P's and Q's and make sure that we're all focused and locked in on our jobs. That's what (Defensive Coordinator Josh) Boyer has been preaching."
Cornerback Byron Jones spoke about what he does to prepare for playing a Thursday night game and having a short week of preparation and a quick turnaround. Jones said, "You try to sleep as much as you can. You drink a lot of water and watch as much film as you can because you can't really practice. Your body is beat up a little bit but everyone goes through it so you just have to suck it up and find a way because they are dealing with the same thing we're dealing with. A good challenge for both of us."
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Miami Dolphins in the Community
All veterans and active service military members are welcome to join Miami Dolphins long-snapper Blake Ferguson this Saturday for a Thank you for Service lunch at Misson Barbeque in Davie, Florida.
Trivia
What player caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Bob Griese in Super Bowl VII?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
The Dolphins beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-23 to go to 11-0 on the 1984 season. Dan Marino threw for 246 yards and 1 touchdown on the day and Dolphins running back Woody Bennett added a rushing touchdown as well. Kim Bokamper sacked Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski to lead the Dolphins defense and Dolphins defensive backs Lynn Blackwood and Paul Lankford also had an interception each in this game.
Gameday Information
Gametime Temperature for Thursday, November 11, Miami Gardens: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Parking Lots Open: 4 pm
Stadium Gates Open: 6 pm
Kickoff: 8:20 pm
Answer to Trivia Question:Howard Twilley